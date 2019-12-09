WADA bans Russia from major sporting events for 4 years – RUSADA chief

Russia has been handed a four-year ban from major sporting events after the Executive Committee of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) approved sanctions on Monday.
Meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland, the 12-member WADA Executive Committee passed measures against Russia earlier recommended by the organization’s Compliance Committee, the head of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), Yuri Ganus, confirmed.
The move comes after Russia is alleged to have manipulated data provided to WADA from a Moscow anti-doping laboratory in January.
The data was handed over as part of the reinstatement terms for RUSADA after a three-year exile over claims of state-sponsored doping, which Russia has consistently denied.
RUSADA was again declared non-compliant on Monday and will be suspended for a four-year period, meaning the Russian flag will not fly at the next two Olympic Games as the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is a signatory to the WADA Code.
However, Russia appears set to avoid the ‘blanket ban’ called for in some quarters, as athletes not implicated in any doping accusations will likely be free to compete at events as neutrals
https://www.rt.com/sport/475284-wada-russia-4-year-ban-olympics/
WADA just a political pawn. Just another lot of sport not worth watching. The proof will come out in another 40 yrs what a joke the mighty West,down the tube you go.
I hope for once that this time the Russians will stick up their biggest middlefinger ans say F..k all you imperial bastards.OPCW fraud,WADAFraud,OSCE Fraud,MH17 investigation Fraud.And expose the british and merkans to the whole world for the cockroaches they are.It would even be better if they just bombed London and DC tio smithereens.
While not knowing the exact details of this convoluted database manipulation story, it seems to me that the likelihood of an indicted criminal(s) who’d been shaking down athletes, then fleeing to a Russia-antagonistic US and greeted with a warm welcome is (are) far more likely to have manipulated that database from the US (as the Russians allege), than the Russians themselves doing it, knowing there are a thousand eyeballs on their doings. Criminal + US asylum + means, motive and opportunity certainly suggest you should be thinking horse, not zebra. Let’s extrapolate even further. Compromised JIT, compromised OPCW. why not… Read more »
WADA relying on Rodchenkov is akin to the OPCW relying on the White Helmets and the JIT relying on Ukraine’s SBU to supply ‘proofs’.
Shameless and disgusting. How much longer does the rest of the world have to put up with these sick, demented war mongering whores? There is no decency or dignity left with these rabid dogs. It all boils down to extreme jealousy of Russia. Alas, there is only one treatment for a rabid dog