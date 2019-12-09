Schiff colludes with CNN parent company AT&T. Releases call logs of Nunes, Giuliani & Solomon (Video)

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff, his collusion with CNN parent company AT&T, to obtain and then publicize phone records that included calls involving the president’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, ranking Intelligence Committee Republican Devin Nunes, and journalist John Solomon…all done with “House subpoena powers” and without a court-ordered search warrant.

House Intelligence Committee member Devin Nunes is moving to sue Schiff for releasing the call logs of Nunes’s phone conversations with the Rudy Giuliani.

Via The Gateway Pundit…

House Intelligence Committee ranking member Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) joined Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures this morning.

Rep. Nunes told Maria he will take legal action against Rep. Adam Schiff for leaking his phone records in a political maneuver to embarrass and smear the Republican lawmaker.

Rep. Devin Nunes: We’re putting together a legal team. Republican members of Congress have to be concerned because if they every spoke to any of these people their records will be released. And I think journalists should be concerned… So state law, I’m a California, so for sure state law, you cannot release somebody’s phone records. So for sure that right has been violated. But we also have to look at the constitutional aspects of this.

Go get him, Devin!

