Money trail of Ukraine corruption engulfs Obama White House (Video)

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss the now documented money trail from both the Ukraine and the US State Department, that shows upwards of $16 Million USD being funneled into Ukraine, and then back out of Ukraine, and into the bank accounts of Biden associated companies and offshores.
Former Polish president Aleksander Kwasniewski – a current board member for Ukrainian gas company Burisma, admitted to AP that Hunter Biden was picked to sit on the company’s board because of his name, and that’s ‘just how the world works.’
Still, he insists that the younger Biden never leveraged his relationship with his father to further the company’s interests – such as the time Joe threatened to withhold $1 billion in US aid unless Ukraine’s top prosecutor, who was investigating Burisma, was fired.
“I understand that if someone asks me to be part of some project it’s not only because I’m so good, it’s also because I am Kwasniewski and I am a former president of Poland. … Being Biden is not bad. It’s a good name,” he said.
Hunter and his ‘good name’ was recently revealed to have fathered a child out of wedlock with an Arkansas stripper – notably at a different strip club than he is accused of smoking crack in, neither of which were the club where he’s also accused of having someone run out to get a dildo “so the gals could use it” on him, according to Page Six.
Then there was the time Hunter returned a Hertz rental car to an Arizona with a crack pipe, and the number of a local colon hydrotherapist called the next day to let the rental agency know the keys were in the gas cap.
Great name indeed!
No amount of facts will change the minds of Never Trumpers.
Or the minds of Trump sycophants.
I’d prefer a Ron Paul – Jill Stein combo.
Really excellent forensic analysis by Mercouris today. This is very much where he’s at his best in disentangling the web of corruption. Certainly if most people were aware of the facts Biden and his Democratic supporters would be toast, but I’m still not convinced it will come out – at least this side of the Presidential election. The key factor is the almost unbelievable connivance of the mainstream media in the USA (and I include BBC in this) in hiding and distorting when they can’t conceal it. The fact that practically no one mainstream (even otherwise excellent dissidents like Ron… Read more »