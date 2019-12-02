in Links, Latest

Russia Air Launches Hypersonic Missile In Arctic As Tensions Surge 

A Mikoyan MiG-31 interceptor jet air-launched a Kinjal (Dagger) hypersonic missile over Russia’s part of the Arctic. 

Reuters is reporting that Russian state-owned TASS is making big claims this weekend that a Russian military jet has air-launched a hypersonic missile in the Arctic. 

TASS cites several Russian military sources, who said a Mikoyan MiG-31 interceptor jet air-launched a Kinjal (Dagger) hypersonic missile over Russia’s part of the Arctic earlier this month.

As we’ve recently noted, Russia has been aggressively expanding its military presence in the Arctic. It has also been increasing exploration activities in the region, such as oil and gas and mineral extraction.

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/russia-air-launches-hypersonic-missile-arctic-tensions-surge

Olivia Kroth
Guest
Olivia Kroth

“aggressively expanding”?
Russia is flying military planes over its own territory of the RUSSIAN ARCTIC.
This is normal, nothing “aggressive” about it.

December 2, 2019
ruca
Guest
ruca

I agree, bad choice of words.

December 2, 2019

