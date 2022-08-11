The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

This is part III of my video series, and the closest to today’s own date, as I work my way through finding fast internet speeds for uploads.

During the bulk of this trip, I avoided urban environments, but in this episode I was at the Cherry Creek Shopping Mall in Denver, which is not only urban, it is the really uppercrust sort of place that models go to and really wealthy Denver urbanites. It was an interesting experience to see both Tesla and Lucid Motors showrooms (“salons”) inside the mall. However, once again, the same sort of separation between the people I met and the efforts by the media to create a narrative that everyone just follows seems to persist.

This journey is nearing its end. There will be a return to Florida for several days of very busy activity, so a video may appear sometime before I begin to make my way back home.

Thank you to everyone who watched these videos, and please, spread them around if you like them. I hope to continue to do reports in this manner periodically once back in Moscow.

