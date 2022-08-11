The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

My trip in the US continues and we have a couple new videos. Upload speeds are very low where I have been staying so there is some lag, but no reduction in relevance of the stories told here.

It continues to be very good to be home, but also very surprising how wide the gap between news media narrative and conversations with regular people is.

Enjoy!

