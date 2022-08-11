Richard Olson: Deep State ‘Fall Guy’

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Richard Olson was a US ‘diplomat’ — or “special representative” — to Afghanistan and Pakistan, beginning 2011. Rumor has it that Olson attempted to warn his superiors about the Afghan/Pakistan situation ten years ago, saying that the US “mission” in Afghanistan was doomed to fail. Olson was then reportedly intimidated by his superiors and ridiculed by CIA officers, although Olson was allowed to remain in his post.

Likewise Olson was miffed about the bin Laden raid, and how that was done, but suppressed his misgivings to prevent further intimidation, or to harm his career, and thus “went along with the plan”. It’s not a stretch to write that such types litter US State, knowing that US foreign policy is not only wrong and immoral, but also criminal, and to ignore that reality on the ground.

Richard Olson

Upon retirement Olson received a glowing endorsement from John Kerry in 2016, as being an exemplary diplomat, but that didn’t prevent Olson’s “Medicine Bear International Consulting“ of Mclean*, Virginia from being criminally prosecuted in April, 2022, for influence-peddling on behalf of Pakistani business interests (Qatar came later) during and after his stint as “special representative” to Afghanistan.

Link to filing: https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/21748690-olson-information

This June of 2022, Olson pleaded ‘guilty’ to a number of misdemeanor counts, to whit he will likely receive no jail time. Olson has meanwhile implicated Marine General John R. Allen as a cohort in the influence-peddling scam. Allen was formerly a NATO crime boss and headed the highly suspect Brookings Institution until forced to take leave.

An interesting spooky aside is that John Brennan may have been present in Afghanistan for the CIA at that time, where Brennan (according to the report) was effectively Olson’s boss. Brennan allegedly intimidated and scared Olson, when Olson complained about the deeply misguided and hopelesssy corrupt US operation in Afghanistan.

According to wikipedia, Brennan, “now serves as a consultant on world events for Kissinger Associates”. But like all public information about characters such as Brennan, Olson, or Allen, consider these revelations to be the tip of a large tawdry iceberg, with a huge mass of duplicity, corruption, and criminality that US State and its cohorts have become notorious for, underlying.

Jeff Bezos’ Washington Post portrayed Olson’s prosecution – and related Allen investigation – as federal efforts to ‘clean things up’ at State with particular emphasis on the previous regime. But the corruption at State extends far beyond that, spanning many presidential regimes. Granted, State’s Bad Actors of yesteryear have (for the most part) had their ashes spread by now, and are not prosecutable, with an exception or two such as Henry Kissinger.

Regardless, partisan daggers are out and in full swing, and have particularly targeted Trump and his cohorts — likely at the urging of the Clinton dynasty, which still rules the (former) United States by demented proxy. The rumors about Trump span alleged possession of documents from crazy conspiracy theory about “UFO invasion” to holding true information about CIA involvement in the JFK assassination — still a red line for Empire, but unconfirmed that’s what the FBI was looking for. So far the FBI has failed to state specifically what it sought with regard to the Maralago raid.

Regardless of how one feels about Trump, using the FBI and rogue Security State to prosecute and intimidate political opponents is not only unconstitutional, but defines the present rogue totalitarian regime present in Washington. Today, the US is arming Kiev’s criminals via many billions in weaponry and loans, which should result in a plethora of new prosecutions down the road, should the United States ever regain any notion of pragmatic reality or sense, and will render this Olson case very trivial by comparison.

*Mclean…! ..where else?

..Steve Brown

