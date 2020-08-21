in Latest, Video

Netflix goes all in on a spicy kid movie, talk about cringe.

It’s official, I want to leave society.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

netflixcutiesBetter Bachelor

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Tucker Carlson distills DNC playbook to one phrase: “It is all Trump’s fault.” [Video]