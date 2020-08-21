Democrat convention showcases lineup of JOKERS & THIEVES (Video)

Via The Daily Mail UK (https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8642045/Stephen-Colbert-leads-outrage-against-Bill-Clintons-DNC-speech-lectured-Trump-behavior.html)…

Stephen Colbert has mocked the Democrats for featuring Bill Clinton discussing the importance of the Oval Office and lecturing President Donald Trump about his behavior.

Colbert, in his nightly riff off the two-hour convention, joked that Clinton’s expression was of shock – ‘seen here finding out Ghislaine Maxwell was just arrested,’ he joked.

‘The former president let Trump have it,’ Colbert said, cutting to show a clip of Clinton stating that the Oval Office ‘should be a command center.’

‘Instead, it is a storm center,’ Clinton said in his speech.

Colbert commented: ‘Alright, that’s true, that’s a good point.

‘But I don’t think Bill Clinton gets to lecture anyone on what should happen in the Oval Office.

‘Those in glass houses should not be allowed near the interns.’

