Democrat VIRTUAL ZOOM, doom & gloom convention, complete cringe (Video)

The first night of the virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention was largely a snoozefest and that was reflected in its dismal TV ratings, which tanked compared to the opening festivities of 2016.

Networks CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox News, MSNBC and CNN averaged 18.68 million viewers during the overlapping hour of coverage beginning at 10 p.m. Monday, according to The Hollywood Reporter, a 28-percent plunge from the opening night of the 2016 DNC.

A dip wasn’t unexpected, as more and more viewers tune in through streaming services and mobile devices, which are not factored into traditional TV ratings.

Aside from a rousing speech by former first lady Michelle Obama endorsing presumptive candidate Joe Biden, the night was also short on instant must-see moments from conventions past, as most remarks were pre-taped with the event held virtually due to the coronavirus.

The broadcast networks — CBS, NBC and ABC — took the biggest hit, with a 42-percent decline in viewers from 2016.

The three cable news networks fared better, but still saw a 16-percent drop in viewership from 2016, the report said.

