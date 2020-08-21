in Latest, Video

Bidens Acceptance Speech and the Dem Convention in Focus

An attempt to echo Obama, which failed energy-wise and was hollow, but will at least appeal to the base.

1 1 vote
Article Rating
Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

DNCJoe BidenStyxhexenhammer666

What do you think?

-1 points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Berlin for the first time this century is showing independence from Washington’s demands

Leftists Are MORE Racist Than Anyone They Criticize, They Further Their Goals By CHANGING Language