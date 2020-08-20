Democrats Suffer RATINGS DISASTER as Convention Turns into HUMILIATING CRINGEFEST!!!

The Democrats are suffering a total RATINGS DISASTER as their Convention Turns into a HUMILIATING CRINGEFEST! In this video, we’re going to look at the second night of this continuous calamity they’re trying to pass off as a convention, and how the public humiliation is being tempered by the simple fact that barely anybody is watching it! You’re not going to want to miss this!
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.