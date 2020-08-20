in Latest, Video

Democrats Suffer RATINGS DISASTER as Convention Turns into HUMILIATING CRINGEFEST!!!

The Democrats are suffering a total RATINGS DISASTER as their Convention Turns into a HUMILIATING CRINGEFEST! In this video, we’re going to look at the second night of this continuous calamity they’re trying to pass off as a convention, and how the public humiliation is being tempered by the simple fact that barely anybody is watching it! You’re not going to want to miss this!

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

DNCJoe BidenDr. Steve Turley

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Addressing the Covid Narrative in Ireland with Dr Marcus De Brun

Laura Loomer WON By Double Digits, Trump Congratulates Her, And Leftist Elites Are OUTRAGED