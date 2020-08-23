Epstein, Bill Clinton lawsuit name-drop. Obama & Rice silent on Netflix (Video)

Via RT (https://www.rt.com/usa/498575-epstein-accuser-clinton-sex-assault/)…

Disturbing court documents allege that pedophile Jeffrey Epstein used his friendship with former US president Bill Clinton, to intimidate a 15-year-old girl into a “vicious, prolonged sexual assault.”

The documents claim that the victim, who is only identified as Jane Doe 15, met Epstein in early 2004 after being groomed by the sex offender’s secretary.

The teen, who grew up in a poor household in the Midwest, says in the filing that the well-connected financier had name-dropped Clinton as he trafficked her on his so-called “Lolita Express” private jet and pressured her into being sexually assaulted.

“Epstein made clear to Jane Doe 15 how powerful he was. He made a point of mentioning that he was close with Bill Clinton,” the lawsuit against Epstein’s estate reads.

On the private plane Epstein told the then-teen that he liked to have women sleep at his feet, which “made her immediately think of slaves,” the filing said. The pedophile flew the child to his New Mexico ranch, where, the accuser claims, Epstein took her “sexual innocence.”

The court documents provide harrowing details of the sexual assault Jane Doe 15 allegedly suffered at the compound in New Mexico. Throughout their interactions, Epstein repeatedly reminded the teen of his close relationships with some of the world’s most powerful people. The filings also present a photograph of the alleged victim when she was 15-years-old.

