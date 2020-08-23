25% of Hotels Can’t Pay Mortgage as Financial System Could Go Belly Up Worse Than 2008

HOW TO MAKE MONEY ON AMAZON – FREE eCOURSE: http://TheAmazonGPS.com
The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It’s simply data that is generally not found through conventional means.There have been considerable differences in between the stock market of 2020 and previous years. It has created some disparities within the financial system. Stocks have moved up, bonds have lost value, real estate continue to soar higher.
What Is The Money GPS? The Money GPS is a news aggregation source. It compiles data from government documents, white papers, mainstream news articles, financial reports, supranational entity reports, financial charts, and any other relevant information. The information is collected, dots are connected, and compiled into videos which tend to be around 10 minutes in length. Subjects include anything from central banks, debt, stock market analysis, and information which is specifically ALTERNATIVE to what the majority of people believe. If you are looking for stock tips or help with building your portfolio, this channel is not for you. If you… Read more »
If people only realized how much leverage was in this system right now, they would have a different view of it. You hear people in this industry talking about price action and that’s about it. They just point to that big chart showing a constant increase over the years of stocks. It’s simply not a reflection of the reality of most people in what they experience. There’s so much more going on and the reckless behavior will be regrettable.
