in Latest, Video

25% of Hotels Can’t Pay Mortgage as Financial System Could Go Belly Up Worse Than 2008

2 Comments

source

HOW TO MAKE MONEY ON AMAZON – FREE eCOURSE:  http://TheAmazonGPS.com

—————————————————————————————————

LOOK THROUGH MY BOOKS! http://books.themoneygps.com

SUPPORT MY WORK: https://www.patreon.com/themoneygps

PAYPAL: https://goo.gl/L6VQg9

OTHER: http://themoneygps.com/donate

—————————————————————————————————

AUDIOBOOK: http://themoneygps.com/store

T-SHIRTS: http://merch.themoneygps.com

MY FAVORITE BOOKS: http://themoneygps.com/books

—————————————————————————————————

Sources Used in This Video:http://bit.ly/TheMoneyGPSSources2020

—————————————————————————————————

The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It’s simply data that is generally not found through conventional means.There have been considerable differences in between the stock market of 2020 and previous years. It has created some disparities within the financial system. Stocks have moved up, bonds have lost value, real estate continue to soar higher.

#money #finance #invest

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

MoneyfinanceinvestThe Money GPS

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Dewey Fernfield
Dewey Fernfield
Author
August 22, 2020

What Is The Money GPS? The Money GPS is a news aggregation source. It compiles data from government documents, white papers, mainstream news articles, financial reports, supranational entity reports, financial charts, and any other relevant information. The information is collected, dots are connected, and compiled into videos which tend to be around 10 minutes in length. Subjects include anything from central banks, debt, stock market analysis, and information which is specifically ALTERNATIVE to what the majority of people believe. If you are looking for stock tips or help with building your portfolio, this channel is not for you. If you… Read more »

0
Reply
Dewey Fernfield
Dewey Fernfield
Author
August 22, 2020

If people only realized how much leverage was in this system right now, they would have a different view of it. You hear people in this industry talking about price action and that’s about it. They just point to that big chart showing a constant increase over the years of stocks. It’s simply not a reflection of the reality of most people in what they experience. There’s so much more going on and the reckless behavior will be regrettable.

#TheMoneyGPS

0
Reply

Epstein, Bill Clinton lawsuit name-drop. Obama & Rice silent on Netflix (Video)

Erdogan commits ‘crime against humanity’ in Hasaka, Syria by cutting off water to one million civilians in the blazing summer heat