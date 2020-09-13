Mortgage Delinquencies Soar 450% as Homeowners Pull Cash Like an ATM, Magnifying Debt Crisis!

source

There is no economic recovery and the mainstream has been trying to avoid the obvious but occasionally the information comes out. It’s so prevalent today that it’s impossible not to see it. If you’re looking at a secluded area, or a certain set of statistics generally known, you would conclude that as expected, a v-shape recovery is on now. But it’s quite the opposite. And sadly, people are standing right in the middle of it and can’t recognize how bad this really is.

Global Economic Recovery Shows Signs of Slowing LONDON-The global economy is bouncing back strongly from the collapse it suffered in the spring, but fresh data suggest the early gains from the lifting of coronavirus lockdowns are already exhausted, adding to evidence that the world economy could take many months, if not years, to heal. Fresh figures from the U.K.

As markets face a notoriously rough month, Jim Cramer says ‘It’s good to have some cash’ With the market toiling through volatility, now is a good time for investors to have cash on hand, be patient and wait for attractive buying levels, CNBC’s Jim Cramer said Thursday. The major averages all slid more than 1% during the trading session, a negative for stocks as an asset class but terrific for investors who have some powder in the keg, he said on ” Mad Money.”

Investors will look to the Fed to soothe the market next week, but that may be a tall order Markets are looking to the Federal Reserve to be a soothing force when it meets in the week ahead, but stocks could remain choppy if the central bank disappoints and as investors focus on the election and the economic recovery.

Cramer’s week ahead: ‘This market’s badly in need of another stimulus package’ CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Friday took a look at the week ahead for Wall Street and gave his thoughts on the newsiest events marked on his calendar. “I know it’s not a huge news week, but this market’s badly in need of another stimulus package,” the ” Mad Money” host said.

Federal Spending Tops $6 Trillion for First Time; Deficit Tops $3 Trillion for First Time (Photo by Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images) (CNSNews.com) – Federal spending has topped $6 trillion for the first time in any fiscal year in the nation’s history and the federal deficit has topped $3 trillion for the first time, according to the Monthly Treasury Statement for August that was released today.

UK banks warn 40%-50% of ‘bounce back’ borrowers will default UK banks are warning that up to half of the £18.5bn of “bounce back” coronavirus loans are unlikely to be repaid and are lobbying the chancellor to prepare for the collapse of hundreds of thousands of small businesses.

