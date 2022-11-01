Militarization of the Baltic region endangers local population

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The number of NATO troops in the Baltic States has increased significantly in recent years. This is not only about US troops, but also about NATO troops in general.

The NATO leadership considers Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania as a common territory and the decision to deploy NATO bases in the Baltics is not the level of competence of local politicians. Such decisions are the competence of the allies and the United States in particular.

In the geopolitical confrontation between major world players the Baltic States are too small and dependent. In the current state of affairs, the states of the region are hostages in the event of any clashes between Russia and NATO.

Is there a high probability of a war between Russia and NATO on the territory of the Baltic region, and what will happen to the local population and infrastructure of these states?

Politicians speculate on any issue, only fueling the general escalation of tension. The proximity of the eastern neighbor in any case will turn out to be a disaster for the Baltic States. The national armed forces of the Baltic States will not be able to fight.

As for the NATO military bases in the region, in the event of a real military conflict with Russia, these bases will be immediately destroyed. Modern weapons make it possible to strike at a neighbor almost at lightning speed.

Does Russia need the Baltic area in terms of economic, political or military interests? Definitely – not. But if new NATO military bases are created in the Baltics, they will become targets for Russian high-precision weapons. And in terms of its national security interests, Russia will do the right thing.

In the event of an armed conflict between NATO and Russia, the territories of three Baltic States will be quickly captured. Alliance troops will have to try to recapture these territories, which will lead to mass death of local population and total destruction of the infrastructure of these states. In practice, this will mean the destruction of these states.

We can only hope that we are lucky and that such a conflict will not happen, but decisions will not be made by the leaderships of Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania.