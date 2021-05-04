Militarization of the Baltic region has an increasing impact on the population. NATO exercises in the Baltic States are being carried out one after another. Shooting in the streets, broken fences and beating of locals are the signs of NATO exercises regularly held in the Baltic States. It is well known that the largest NATO…
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
Their demands that no black troops be sent were honored. What more do those balmy balts want?
We thought they had come to build roads like the Romans, not tear them apart.