NATO-Russia confrontation has no benefits

Ukraine,Baltics, Poland leaders met in Warsaw on May 3 to commemorateconstitution anniversary.

Thefive presidents signed a declaration stressing that solidarity amongnations is the basis for peace, stability and development in today’sworld.

Atthe same time, this peace and stability they want to reach bydemonstration of their military unity and military capabilities.Though they accuseRussia of aggression and accuse Belarus of military preparations,they, themselves, demonstrate readiness for active military actions.Being NATO member states, the Baltic States and Poland support theAlliance’s geostrategic goals to dominate in the region politicallyand military.

Thus,on Apr. 30, 2021, four Italian Air Force F-35A Lightning II jetslanded at Amari Air Base, Estonia, to take over the NATO’s BAP(Baltic Air Policing) mission. It’s the first time the Italianstealth jets deploy to Estonia (even though the Italian EurofighterTyphoons operated there for BAP in 2018). It should be said that it’sthe first time 5th generation aircraft take part in BAP mission.

TheItalian F-35s belong to the 13 Gruppo (Squadron) of the 32 Stormo(Wing) from Amendola Air Base, in southeastern Italy, and theirdeployment to Estonia was supported by a KC-767A tanker, flying asIAM1447 (and tracking online), from Pratica di Mare Air Base.

Aspart of the “Baltic Eagle II” mission, the Italian F-35Aaircraft, operating within the Task Group Falco of the Task Force AirEstonia will replace the German Air Force Eurofighters which havebeen deployed to Amari since late August.

Also,after leading BAP for 8 months, the Italian Typhoons have completedtheir rotation at Siauliai, Lithuania.

Thistime the ItAF F-35s will provide QRA (Quick Reaction Alert) fromEstonia, much closer to Russia.

Well,the reason is quite simple: deploying the 5th gen. stealth aircraftunder NATO command allows the service to test the asset as part of adifferent chain of command, with different procedures, on a differentbase, and in different (sometimes adverse/austere) weatherconditions.

Therhetoricof the Baltic States leaders leaves no space for negotiations. Russiaand Belarus in their turn strengthen their joint militarycapabilities within The Union State and the Collective SecurityTreaty Organization.

Bythe way, in May 2022, the Organization will celebrate 30 years sincethe signing of the founding document, the Collective Security Treaty,and the 20th anniversary of the CSTO itself.

Thus,a meeting of the Committee of Secretaries of Security Councils of theCollective Security Treaty Organization was held in Dushanbe on April29, 2021.

Theparties considered it necessary to intensify joint activities of theCSTO member states and coordinate their efforts.

Itis interesting that among the approved documents is the Plan to equipthe Collective Rapid Reaction Forces (CRRF) with modern weapons,military and special equipment and special facilities. Theimplementation of this plan is aimed at increasing the level oftechnical equipment of the components of the CSTO Collective Forces,as well as the special purpose formations within the CRRF. Thedocument is planned to be submitted for consideration of the heads ofstates at the session of the Collective Security Council. A decisionhas also been signed by the CMD and the CSSC on the model structureand staffing of the Command of the CSTO Collective Rapid ReactionForces.

Themore so, theCSTO has approved the Plan for joint training of the command andcontrol bodies and formations of the assets of the collectivesecurity system of the Collective Security Treaty Organization for2022.

TheCSSC meeting also approved the Plan of consultations on foreignpolicy, defense and security for the second half of 2021 to the firsthalf of 2022. The document serves as the basis for consultations onpolitical and military cooperation, as well as on counteringchallenges and threats.

TheCSTO paid great attention to the development of peacekeeping forcesand their preparation for use in peacekeeping operations,including those under the auspices of the UN.

Themain forms of training of formations of the assets of the CSTOcollective security system, including special forces, werenamed jointtrainings.

TheCSTO approved a draft Agreement on jurisdiction and legal assistancein cases involving the temporary stay of formations of CollectiveSecurity Forces and the assets on the territories of CSTO memberstates. The purpose of the document is to create a mechanism forcooperation between the competent authorities of the CSTO memberstates: military police, military investigation, militaryprosecutor’s office, military courts (tribunals) – in criminal andadministrative cases against persons belonging to formations of theassets of collective security system.

Thus,all NATO military activity causes expected response from the CSTO.The military-political situation in the Baltic region today remainscomplicated and continues to develop under the influence of negativefactors, the main of which are the clash of interests of the leadingstates in thisregionof and the activities of military-political alliances to expand theirown spheres of influence.

