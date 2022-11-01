Ukraine faces mobilization problems

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Martial law has been extended in Ukraine until November, 21. This indicates the extension of mobilization in the country.

Now specialists who can quickly maintain the equipment and advanced weapons coming from the United States and Europe are first to mobilization. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are in dire need of UAV operators, IT specialists, liaison officers and gunners.

As an exception, men unfit for military service, single fathers, as well as men care for more than two children under 18 or children with disabilities were allowed to leave the country. In addition, men could leave Ukraine with an official deferment from the army, for example, students.

In this regard, in Ukraine, the demand for forged documents has grown, so Ukrainians liable for military service in Ivano-Frankivsk and Lvov paid from $2,000 to $4,000 for certificates of unfitness for military service in order to cross the border and go to Poland.

Border guards allowed conscripts to enter Poland for bribes ranging from $1,500 to $5,000.

Ukrainians began to leave en masse for Poland and the Baltic countries under the guise of students.

Another way to avoid mobilization is to leave for Poland and the Baltic countries under the guise of students. Intermediaries are ready to help for the amount of 1.5 thousand to 2.5 thousand dollars.

The efficiency of the scheme was confirmed by a teacher of a private University in Vilnius, Kazimir Simonyavichyus. He also stressed that some Lithuanian universities this year introduced education in Russian and provided discounts to Ukrainians. However, the teacher noted that the “false students” would be expelled after the first semester.

The scale of evasion from military service in Ukraine in 2022 can be compared with the data at the beginning of 2015, when since the spring of 2014 there was a mobilization to participate in the operation in Donbas. How many dodgers the Ministry of Defense does not report?

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report