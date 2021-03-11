in Latest, Video

Merkel Party Rocked by Pandemic Corruption Scandal

300 Views 3 Votes 3 Comments

Merkel Party Rocked by Pandemic Corruption Scandal

News Topic 71:

German lawmaker resigns over face mask scandal

Nikolas Löbel is bowing to pressure following revelations that his company earned hundreds of thousands of euros on deals to procure masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

https://www.dw.com/en/german-lawmaker-resigns-over-face-mask-scandal/a-56798497

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

MerkelAlexander Mercouris

What do you think?

3 points
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
3 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
aliya4545
aliya4545
March 11, 2021

Start generating extra cash online from hom emore than $22k by doing very easy work just in spare time. Last month i have got paid $22745 from this easy home job. Join this job right now and make more cash every month online. Just follow web link here to get started.

Open This Website…..

-2
Reply
Greg
Greg
Reply to  aliya4545
March 11, 2021

The Duran is a serious and excellent channel. I fail to understand why your spam is permitted, quite honestly. Most likely you use multiple email accounts but the message tends to be the same. You’re akin to garbage floating on a crystal clear swimming pool. Why don’t you go elsewhere to dump your garbage?

1
Reply
Smoking Eagle
Smoking Eagle
Reply to  Greg
March 11, 2021

“Garbage” is too polite a word. 🙂

0
Reply

Sixth accuser claims Cuomo 'touched her inappropriately'

Democrats should use BIDEN HOLOGRAM according to Hill reporter