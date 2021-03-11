in Video

Democrats should use BIDEN HOLOGRAM according to Hill reporter

369 Views 6 Comments

Democrats should use BIDEN HOLOGRAM according to Hill reporter

****News Topic 325*****
Hill reporter suggests Democrats could use BIDEN HOLOGRAM to ‘handle his public speeches’

https://www.rt.com/usa/517757-joe-biden-hologram-press-conferences/

Joe HIDDEN: POTUS avoids even the friendly media as Americans get cat, dog and portrait distractions instead

https://www.rt.com/op-ed/517665-biden-cat-dogs-distractions/

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Alex ChristoforouBiden

What do you think?

1 point
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
6 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Sean
Sean
March 11, 2021

Well, why not? The USA president is just a figurehead, who doesn’t give the orders, so they might as well use a virtual president.

1
Reply
DLK
DLK
March 11, 2021

liberals used biden so they wouldn’t have to steal more than 15 millions votes. Without him, handful of people would vote for democrats.

-1
Reply
buddha9
buddha9
March 11, 2021

funny, Ben fulford said that’s was what they were doing any way —

0
Reply
aliya4545
aliya4545
March 11, 2021

Start generating extra cash online from hom emore than $22k by doing very easy work just in spare time. Last month i have got paid $22745 from this easy home job. Join this job right now and make more cash every month online. Just follow web link here to get started.

Open This Website…… http://www.hitprofit1.com

Last edited 2 hours ago by aliya4545
0
Reply
Stan
Stan
March 11, 2021

Could also hold a proper election

0
Reply
Stan
Stan
March 11, 2021

Use the voice of Minnie Mouse or would that be considered as sexist by the fruitcake union?

0
Reply

Merkel Party Rocked by Pandemic Corruption Scandal

Putin’s Vision for an Anti-Fascist/Open System Future and You