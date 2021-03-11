Democrats should use BIDEN HOLOGRAM according to Hill reporter
Hill reporter suggests Democrats could use BIDEN HOLOGRAM to ‘handle his public speeches’
https://www.rt.com/usa/517757-joe-biden-hologram-press-conferences/
Joe HIDDEN: POTUS avoids even the friendly media as Americans get cat, dog and portrait distractions instead
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/517665-biden-cat-dogs-distractions/
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
Well, why not? The USA president is just a figurehead, who doesn’t give the orders, so they might as well use a virtual president.
liberals used biden so they wouldn’t have to steal more than 15 millions votes. Without him, handful of people would vote for democrats.
funny, Ben fulford said that’s was what they were doing any way —
Could also hold a proper election
Use the voice of Minnie Mouse or would that be considered as sexist by the fruitcake union?