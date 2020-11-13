Mass Store Closures Will Lead To Uncontainable Debt Spiral! Retail and Office Biggest Risks

As stores continue to close, industries finding themselves shuttered in the dark, some assets are rising to record highs. There is a very unsettling feeling that is visible in various indicators and that corresponds to the obvious and [the] apparent. Just look out your window as you move through the city center. It’s strange. The traffic isn’t quite there. The buzz is gone. The desperation is right in front of [y]our eyes. No amount of stimulus will solve this and neither will the confetti that follows.
This chart shows the number of major retail store openings, store closures and net store openings in the US from 2012 to 2020 YTD, by retail sector. For more information on specific sectors, please select from the dropdown list. Sector:
Maryland companies could begin shutting off utilities next week despite economic hardship
As thousands struggle to pay utility bills in our region, next week Maryland companies can start shutting off services. Maryland, Virginia and D.C. each offered some relief from utility payments as COVID-19 restrictions created financial hardships for thousands of residents. Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather Turn-offs can begin Sunday Nov.
See WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar’s memo on impending layoffs
The wireless carrier spent $67 billion on DirecTV five years ago and is now considering final bids for a minority stake sale in the company’s broader pay-TV business at a valuation near $15 billion. AT&T paid more than $100 billion for Time Warner in a deal that closed in 2018.
Pet Valu closing all 358 U.S. stores due to COVID-19 impact – nj.com
Pet Valu announced Wednesday it will close all 358 of its stores in the United States due to the “severe impact” of the coronavirus pandemic. The specialty pet supplies retailer, which currently has over 40 locations in New Jersey, says it expects to launch liquidation sales at all stores starting Thursday.
Regal Cinemas Closing Down Remaining New York & California Locations – Deadline
EXCLUSIVE: For all the headlines today that everything is coming up roses with exhibition after Pfizer’s good news about a COVID-19 vaccine, Regal Cinemas, will shutter the 18 locations the chain left open in New York and California, effective Thursday. Those sites will stay closed now with the rest of the U.S.
Furla USA Files for Chapter 11, Plans Stronger Comeback
Furla USA has filed a voluntary petition for relief under Chapter 11 in New York, but the Italian accessories company does not plan to exit the American market for good. The decision was made in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown, which forced Furla to temporarily shut its retail operations in March.
BOJ paying banks to boost pandemic relief, compensates for negative interest rates | Reuters
As the Bank of Japan tries to pump more funds to companies hit by the coronavirus pandemic, it is offering banks hundreds of millions of dollars in bonuses, a move analysts say is aimed at easing the side-effects of its negative interest rate policy.
BOJ unveils scheme incentivising regional bank consolidation | Reuters
TOKYO (Reuters) – The Bank of Japan (BOJ) unveiled on Tuesday a scheme aimed at incentivising regional lenders to consolidate and help revitalise regional economies, a move which echoes growing concern over the health of the country’s banking system.
Mortgage Rates Raised by Banks as Home Buying Demand Surges in the UK – Bloomberg
RBNZ Increases Stimulus With Offer of Cheap Loans to Banks – Bloomberg
The Eight Best Predictors of the Long-Term Market – WSJ
The stock market’s return over the next decade is likely to be well below historical norms. That is the unanimous conclusion of eight stock-market indicators with what I consider the most impressive track records over the past six decades. The only real difference between them is the extent of their bearishness.
Walmart To Test Robotic Deliveries With Cruise’s Electric Self-Driving Vehicles
Walmar t wants to learn whether robotic deliveries fit in with its retail operations so it’s launching a pilot program with General Motors -backed Cruise using the tech startup’s electric, self-driving to haul groceries and other goods to suburban Phoenix customers.
We are watching more debt flowing into real estate at this time but mostly on residential. Retail and office buildings are not performing as well. Money is finding its way into tech stocks also.
