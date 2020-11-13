in Latest, Video

20,000 Pennsylvania Mail-In Ballots have “Impossible” Return Dates

Reports of Election Fraud across Pennsylvania are staggering, from allegations of people as old as 200 years old voting, to more than 100,000 ballots have return dates that raise questions and 20,000 that have return dates that are impossible.

 

Reports of Election Fraud across Pennsylvania are staggering, from allegations of people as old as 200 years old voting, to more than 100,000 ballots have return dates that raise questions and 20,000 that have return dates that are impossible.

Election Fraud is NOT a Conspiracy, Credible Allegations of Fraud in Nevada

Election fraud is not a conspiracy!  We investigate the latest credible claims out of Nevada where a whistle-blower in the Clark County Elections Department in Nevada claims poll workers fabricated proof of residence for illegal voters.

Election fraud is not a conspiracy! We investigate the latest credible claims out of Nevada where a whistle-blower in the Clark County Elections Department in Nevada claims poll workers fabricated proof of residence for illegal voters.

