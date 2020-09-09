MASS Store Closures, Evictions, and the Debt Default Fiasco That Has Only Just Begun

source

The market has shown true resilience. Or perhaps ignorance. We are standing at a point in time in which those investing may very well know how heated the market is, but simply going ahead, full steam, pedal to the metal, to maximize appreciation. The hope here is that the Fed will stimulate further if the market were to fall. Clearly, without saying it, they have supported assets by devaluing the currency. Inflationary pressures have increased the wealth gap and will make it impossible for many to ever have a chance at recovery.

Don’t fear a 10% to 15% market correction: Long-time bull Ed Yardeni

A 10% to 15% market correction would be healthy right now, long-time bull Ed Yardeni says Long-time market bull Ed Yardeni is on correction watch. The Yardeni Research President predicts more losses as investors look to lighten up on the historic rally’s biggest winners: Mega big cap growth stocks, particularly technology. But he contends that’s not such a bad thing. “The market has had a huge move since March 23.

Stock markets: CIO says tech bubble not expected to pop anytime soon

‘We’re certainly in a bubble,’ strategist warns – but don’t expect it to pop anytime soon Tech stocks are unequivocally in “bubble” territory, a chief investment officer told CNBC on Monday, but that’s not to say the recent ” tech wreck” is going to continue in the short term. U.S. stocks closed lower for the second consecutive session on Friday, bringing an end to a volatile trading week ahead of the long Labor Day weekend.

UK house prices see biggest jump since 2016 to hit fresh high

UK house prices see biggest jump since 2016 to hit fresh high – but it won’t last long, say property experts U.K. house prices saw their biggest growth since 2016 in August, climbing to a record high, according to Britain’s longest-running barometer of the property market. The Halifax House Price Index, which is run by analysis company IHS Markit, found that U.K. house prices grew by 5.2% in August compared to the same month last year.

Singapore’s economy may shrink 7.6% on-year in third quarter: MAS survey

Singapore’s economy could shrink 7.6% on-year in the third quarter, central bank survey shows SINGAPORE – Singapore’s economy is expected to shrink by 7.6% in the third quarter compared to a year ago, with the coronavirus pandemic remainingthe top economic threat, according to a central bank survey of economists and analysts. That would be the Southeast Asian economy’s third consecutive quarter of year-over-year contraction.

‘A tale of 2 recessions’: As rich Americans get richer, the bottom half struggles – POLITICO

‘A tale of 2 recessions’: As rich Americans get richer, the bottom half struggles A historic House vote on marijuana legalization will take place later this month. We break down why Democrats are voting on the bill despite the fact that it’ll be dead upon arrival in the Senate.

‘It’s going to get worse’: Businesses brace for cold weather, closure of patios | CP24.com

‘It’s going to get worse’: Businesses brace for cold weather, closure of patios TORONTO — In the heat of the summer, Charles Khabouth is already thinking about the chill ahead. The entertainment kingpin behind dozens of clubs, restaurants, entertainment venues and music festivals got many of his businesses back in operation in the spring following the onset of COVID-19, but he believes convincing people to continue to venture out in colder months will be tough.

NYC Commercial-Property Sales Fall 54%, Crush Tax Receipts – Bloomberg

Goldman’s ‘favorite’ commodity has been on a tear, could have further to run

Goldman’s ‘favorite’ commodity has been on a tear, and could have further to run Copper prices have experienced a remarkable resurgence since the late March crash, hitting two-year highs last week, and Goldman Sachs believes the rally has further to run. Often seen as a bellwether for the global economy, copper prices plunged at the end of March as the coronavirus pandemic spread throughout the world and sent markets tumbling.

Assets: Total Assets: Total Assets (Less Eliminations from Consolidation): Wednesday Level (WALCL) | FRED | St. Louis Fed

Tesla could be the most dangerous stock on Wall Street, investment researcher says

Tesla could be the most dangerous stock on Wall Street, investment researcher says Tesla shares may be up 400% this year, but one investment researcher is sounding the alarm on the stock. New Constructs CEO David Trainer calls Tesla the most dangerous stock on Wall Street and says the fundamentals do not support such a high price and valuation.

SoftBank sheds $8.9bn as ‘whale’ options bets unnerve traders | Financial Times

SoftBank sheds $8.9bn as ‘whale’ options bets unnerve traders Shareholders in SoftBank wiped nearly $9bn off its market value on Monday after weekend revelations that the Japanese conglomerate was the mystery “whale” that had driven US technology stocks to record highs. The Financial Times reported on Sunday that the group’s trading strategy meant it was now sitting on gains of about $4bn after founder Masayoshi Son drove aggressive bets on equity derivatives.

Latest trend in RVing: Getting way off the grid – CNN

The latest trend in RV’ing: Getting way off the grid Recreational vehicle makers often boast how their RVs and trailers can feel just like home. Besides their cleverly packaged bathrooms and kitchenettes, when you park your rig at a campground you can find something else that will make you feel you never left home: neighbors.

