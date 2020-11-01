Markets DOWN as Economic Spiral Rapid Drop With More Layoffs in Several Sectors!

One in Four European Airports Face Insolvency if Travel Fails to Recover
(Bloomberg) — Many European airports will struggle to stave off insolvency without state help unless travel recovers from its pandemic slump by the end of the year, according to the continent’s main industry group.
One in five young people jobless as UK unemployment ‘already at 2.5 million’
Unemployment could be as high as 2.5 million in the UK, with one in five young people out of work. Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed the UK unemployment rate at 4.5% in the three months to August, but a survey of more than 6,000 adults in September suggests it could now stand as high as 7%.
U.S. States Face Biggest Cash Crisis Since the Great Depression – WSJ
The drop in income and sales tax revenue has created a historic crisis for states, with a total shortfall expected in the hundreds of billions of dollars. The projected gaps are greater than 2019’s K-12 education budget for every state combined, or more than twice the amount spent that year on state roads and other transportation infrastructure.
Food-Stockpiling Is Back, With 3,400% Pantry Surge – Bloomberg
Black Friday 2020 How excited are Americans about it? – Piplsay
Black Friday is coming this year amid the continuing threat of COVID-19. Despite this, consumer expectations remain high as the reopening brings in the sense of normalcy and a return to routine. This report delves into the excitement around the big day and the increasing shift towards online shopping.
CNBC Excerpts: CNBC Exclusive: Robinhood Co-Founder and Co-CEO Vlad Tenev Speaks with CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin on “Squawk Box”
WHERE: CNBC’s “Squawk Box” Following are excerpts from the unofficial transcript of a CNBC EXCLUSIVE interview with Robinhood Co-Founder and Co-CEO Vlad Tenev on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” (M-F, 6AM-9AM) airing today, Tuesday, October 27. Following are links to video from CNBC.com: https://www.cnbc.com/video/2020/10/27/robinhood-co-founder-vlad-tenev-on-adding-three-million-users-in-the-first-quarter.html, https://www.cnbc.com/video/2020/10/27/robinhood-co-ceo-on-users-depositing-stimulus-check-into-the-app-and-market-accessibility.html, https://www.cnbc.com/video/2020/10/27/robinhood-co-founder-on-its-systemwide-outage-in-march-handling-market-volatility.html and https://www.cnbc.com/video/2020/10/27/robinhood-co-founder-vlad-tenev-on-commission-free-trading-business-model.html. All references must be sourced to CNBC.
U.S. National Debt Clock : Real Time
There has been considerable investment into tech stocks in 2020. As of now, there has been a pull back while the market reassesses the stimulus measures and other factors. Without more money and expansion of debt, the financial markets will be stuck.
“I think it’s pretty clear right now that the economy is in need of a boost. More bailouts. More intervention. The stock market is even more exaggerated. It needs some serious Fed money! What do you think?”
