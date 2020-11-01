in Latest, Video

Kamala Interview Parody

100 Views 1 Comment

source

5 1 vote
Article Rating
Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

kamala harriskamala corruptionlibtards

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
mijj
mijj
November 1, 2020

will Joe become too senile to carry out his glove puppet duties?
Will Kamala be a capable glove puppet?
The excitement is palpable!

0
Reply

Markets DOWN as Economic Spiral Rapid Drop With More Layoffs in Several Sectors!

Kamala Laughs as a Political Tactic