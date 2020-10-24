London 'No New Normal' March draws thousands of weary UK citizens

*****News Topic 113*****
Thousands march in London in fourth anti-lockdown protest.Met police say crowds will be dispersed if protesters fail to follow rules
London braces for fourth protest against Covid-19 restrictions
Thousands of people are expected to gather in central London on Saturday afternoon for an anti-lockdown protest, as police said they could again take action to disperse crowds if coronavirus regulations were not followed.
