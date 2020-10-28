in Latest, Video

Italy rises up against lockdown. Crowds chant "Liberta!" (“Freedom!”)

Italians Rise Up Against “Health Dictatorship” As Country Moves Toward New Lockdown

Earlier this year Italy became the first entire nation to impose strict lockdown and social distancing measures when it was the first to see a major coronavirus outbreak outside of Wuhan, China.

Anthony Enos Wicher
Anthony Enos Wicher
October 28, 2020

Sweden is right. The measures to prevent transmission of this minor virus are far, far worse and more deadly that the virus. Italians and the whole rest of the world can see this.

jkb
jkb
Reply to  Anthony Enos Wicher
October 28, 2020

The thing named sarscov2 is nothing but a piece of rna claimed to be of a virus. This far no one has proven that the virus has been isolated/purified. So scientifically the sarscov2 virus has no proof of existence.

The late David Crowe did excellent job in analyzing the papers and cases of covid. You can find his work online.

jkb
jkb
Reply to  jkb
October 28, 2020

Or find Andrew Kaufman.

