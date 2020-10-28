Italy rises up against lockdown. Crowds chant "Liberta!" (“Freedom!”)

*****News Topic 123*****
Italians Rise Up Against “Health Dictatorship” As Country Moves Toward New Lockdown
Italians Rise Up Against “Health Dictatorship” As Country Moves Toward New Lockdown
Earlier this year Italy became the first entire nation to impose strict lockdown and social distancing measures when it was the first to see a major coronavirus outbreak outside of Wuhan, China.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
Sweden is right. The measures to prevent transmission of this minor virus are far, far worse and more deadly that the virus. Italians and the whole rest of the world can see this.
The thing named sarscov2 is nothing but a piece of rna claimed to be of a virus. This far no one has proven that the virus has been isolated/purified. So scientifically the sarscov2 virus has no proof of existence.
The late David Crowe did excellent job in analyzing the papers and cases of covid. You can find his work online.
Or find Andrew Kaufman.