Kayleigh McEnany CRUSHES AOC, Ilhan Omar & Joe Biden in one go!

McEnany Rails Against Dem ‘Squad’ for Calls to Pack the Supreme Court

McEnany Rails Against Dem ‘Squad’ for Calls to Pack the Supreme Court

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany is sounding off on Democratic members of the “squad” for calling for the expansion of the Supreme Court following the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett. Fox News’s Sandra Smith noted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.)

Brokenspine66
Brokenspine66
October 28, 2020

Juiced up Zombie Biden reminds me of the juiced/drugged up senile zombie Soviet ‘Leaders’ before Gorbatchev took over.

