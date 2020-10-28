in Latest, Video

Joe Rogan BOSS MOVE! Hosts Alex Jones. Woke left upset

*****News Topic 121*****

Alex Jones returns as a surprise guest on Joe Rogan’s podcast

People Are Canceling Their Spotify Accounts After Joe Rogan Has Alex Jones On Podcast And They Talk Hunter Biden, Vaccines Before Election

It appears that Joe Rogan is getting canceled by the Internet again. Just last month Rogan was heavily criticized for booking controversial writer Abigail Shrier which led to angry Spotify employees threatening to strike unless they got editorial control of the JRE podcast.

