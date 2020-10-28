Erdogan insults Macron. Calls for boycott of French products.
The Duran: Episode 718.
France-Turkey row reaches new highs after Erdoğan hurls insults at Macron,The latest Erdoğan attacks come after several months of rising tensions between the two countries
France-Turkey row reaches new highs after Erdoğan hurls insults at Macron
The French government said on Sunday it would recall the country’s ambassador in Ankara, after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan insulted French President Emmanuel Macron in a series of speeches, notably suggesting he needed “treatment on a mental level.”
