in Latest, Video

Debunking ‘Russian disinformation’ claim in Bobulinski text message

150 Views

Debunking ‘Russian disinformation’ claim in Bobulinski text message.

The Duran: Episode 717.

Hunter Biden text exchange from June 2017 obtained by #FoxNews ranting to his business partners about not wanting to “sign over my family’s brand”, “the keys to my family’s only asset” to Tony Bobulinski. Warning: foul language.

No Title

Hunter Biden text exchange from June 2017 obtained by #FoxNews ranting to his business partners about not wanting to “sign over my family’s brand”, “the keys to my family’s only asset” to Tony Bobulinski. Warning: foul language. pic.twitter.com/8gn1KuVOBu

5 1 vote
Article Rating
Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

The DuranTucker CarlsonTony BobulinskiMTS RUS

What do you think?

2 points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Connecting the Dots: Why They’re Doing This

Erdogan insults Macron. Calls for boycott of French products