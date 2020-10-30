The Bobulinski Interview Makes Clear That Joe Biden Is Hiding In His Basement In A Box With A Ribbon Round It. The Gift Tag Reads ‘To China With Love’

Submitted by M.A.Richardson…

“What need we fear who knows it, when none can call our power to accompt?” – Lady Macbeth Act V.1 – Macbeth Shakespeare 1606

Tony Bobulinski’s press conference before the final presidential debate, along with the release into the media sphere of information on Hunter Biden’s laptop by Rudy Giuliani and Steve Bannon, should have sunk Joe Biden’s bid for the presidency, just as it revealed he is a national security threat. Instead, he is being protected by big tech, media, and the Democrat Party, further compromising the security of the United States.

In 2016 Bobulinski was contacted by James Gilliar, a long standing colleague, to say he was constructing a deal between the Chinese and one of the “most prominent families from the US”, and would he be interested? In 2017 that deal moved forward when Rob Walker, a partner in Rosemont Seneca (co-founded by Hunter Biden, Christopher Heinz and Devon Archer), who described himself as ‘the Biden’s proxy’, asked for Bobulinski’s help in securing a deal with CEFC China. CEFC had known links to the CCP and in 2014 was listed as one of the 10 largest private companies in China.

Bobulinski’s press conference:

“I’m making this statement to set the record straight about the involvement of the Biden family, vice president Biden, his brother Jim Biden, and his son Hunter Biden, in dealings with the Chinese.

I’ve heard Joe Biden say that he’s never discussed business with Hunter. That is false. I have first hand knowledge about this because I directly dealt with the Biden family, including Joe Biden. I have also heard that vice president Biden said on Tuesday, that Senator Ron Johnson, the chair of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, should be ashamed for suggesting the Biden family sought to profit from their name. Well, here are the facts I know, and everything I am saying is corroborated by emails, What’s app chats, agreements, documents and other evidence and the American people can judge for themselves.

I was told that if I went public with this information: “It would bury all of us man”.”

– Tony Bobulinski 22nd Oct 2020

Last week, the 48 year old CEO of SinoHawk Holdings and former Hunter Biden business associate, became embroiled in the Hunter Biden scandal when his name appeared on emails and texts on Hunter’s laptop relating to business dealings with CEFC. In one of the emails released to the Washington Examiner by Bobulinski, he introduces himself to Ye Jianming former chairman of CEFC in 2017:

“When I heard your personal story and CEFC’s global focus on building bridges between the United States, China and other countries I was inspired.”

“I am a former US Naval Nuclear Power Officer and have spent my entire career after the military investing money around the world with and for some of the world’s wealthiest families. I look forward to leveraging those relationships along with the political and strategic value of the Biden family…”

Bobulinski wanted to go on public record to verify the authenticity of the information on Hunter’s hard drive, released by the New York Post last week, and to clear his family name. Included in these documents is the James Gilliar ‘Expectations’ email and the ‘renumeration packages’ laid out within it sent to Bobulinski by Gilliar on 13th May 2017 regarding his business dealings in China. Hunter Biden’s violations appear to straddle a number of areas, homeland security, financial fraud and increasingly, the RICO Act (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations).

In May of 2017, the night before Joe Biden was to give a speech at the Milken conference, a meeting was set up in the bar at the Beverley Hilton between Hunter Biden, Jim Biden, Rob Walker, and James Gilliar for Bobulinski to meet Joe Biden, discuss family, and to develop the relationship between SinoHawk with CEFC China. In his press conference he stated:

“On May 2nd 2017, the night before Joe Biden was to appear at the Milken Conference, I was introduced to Joe Biden by Jim Biden and Hunter Biden. At my approximately hour-long meeting with Joe that night, we discussed the Bidens’ history, the Bidens’ family business plans with the Chinese, with which he was plainly familiar, at least at a high level. After that meeting I had numerous communications with Hunter, Walker, Gilliar and Jim Biden regarding the allocation of the equity of SinoHawk” – Tony Bobulinski – October 22nd 2020

On May 13th 2017 Bobulinski received a further email:

“I received an email regarding allocation of equity, which says: ’10% held by ‘H’ for the Big Guy’.

In that email there is no question that “H’ stands for Hunter, ‘Big Guy” for his father Joe Biden and ‘Jim’ for Jim Biden. In fact Hunter often referred to his father as the ‘Big Guy’ or ‘My Chairman’. On numerous occasions it was made clear to me that Joe Biden’s involvement was not to be mentioned in writing but only face to face”.

A document was subsequently drawn up ‘Oneida Holdings llc: Equity: 20% Hunter Biden, 20% Jim Biden, 20% James Gilliar, 20% Rob Walker, 20% Bobulinski. In the original discussions, James Biden’s share was to be 10%, but as he was a proxy for Joe Biden, this was elevated to 20% in the final deal, according to Bobulinski. As James Biden put it, “plausible deniability”.

Bobulinski learned that in August of 2017, SinoHawk had been bypassed:

“I found out from Senator Johnson’s September report, that the 5 million dollars was sent in August 2017 to entities affiliated with Hunter.” – Tony Bobulinski Oct 22nd 2020

From that same Senate report on Hunter Biden with regard to China:

‘Hunter Biden opened a bank account with Gongwen Dong to fund a $100,000 global spending spree with James Biden and Sara Biden.

Hunter Biden had business associations with Ye Jianming, Gongwen Dong, and other Chinese nationals linked to the Communist government and the People’s Liberation Army. Those associations resulted in millions of dollars in cash flow.

Hunter Biden paid nonresident women who were nationals of Russia or other Eastern European countries and who appear to be linked to an “Eastern European prostitution or human trafficking ring.”

In 2018 CEFC Chairman Ye Jianming, was brought in for questioning and detained by the CCP, he is now missing. CEFC was declared bankrupt in March 2020,

Bobulinski had been asked to appear before a Senate committee this week, but instead disappeared into the black hole of the FBI who, after his press statement asked to question him. So far we know nothing about his meeting with the FBI, just a vague statement from Bobulinski in the Tucker Carlson interview that he would be given all the protection he needed.

One can only hope that before coming forward, Bobulinski made a copy of all information on his electronic devices and stored it safely.

LET THE AMERICAN PEOPLE DECIDE, GIVE THEM THE INFORMATION THEY NEED

The Democrats do not want Bobulinski anywhere near the public square. Bobulinski has in the past donated to the Democrat Party, so no doubt he is under pressure to keep silent until after the election and a possible Biden victory, after which this would all go away. As for the mainstream media, it has been an international cover-up. They are increasingly looking like janitors for the deep state, mopping up and expunging the blood stains left on the carpet and sealing off the room.

This is an audio taken from the hard drive of Hunter Biden, digging himself a very deep grave indeed, published yesterday for the first time in The National Pulse by Raheem Kassam and Natalie Winters, Oct 27th 2020:

Until now, all we had was Bobulinski’s statement on camera and his verification that Joe Biden is ‘the big guy’, 10% Joe. Has Joe Biden been manipulating foreign policy, tailoring it to his own needs, ultimately to the benefit of China? Never has a ‘big guy’ been so diminished so quickly in the eyes of the public. This week, it is set to spiral out of control, even as the Democrats and mainstream media attempt to hide him.

WHAT WE LEARN FROM THE TUCKER CARLSON / BOBULINSKI INTERVIEW

Bobulinski’s interview was compelling, he spoke plainly and was backed up with texts and recordings from his devices. As the interview continued, you could feel the anger bubbling up in in the ex-navy lieutenant on the injustice of Schiff having called his revelations “Russian disinformation”. The consequences to those sucked into the Biden family business are clear, they will throw anyone under the bus to maintain “plausible deniability”, those words from James Biden should have been the catalyst for Bobulinski to get out of the building, but business is business. At this point Bobulinski looked like the fall guy, until we heard the audio exchange on his phone between him and Rob Walker:

Bobulinski: “If he doesn’t come out on record, I am providing the facts… I’m telling you”

Rob Walker: “…Tony, you’re just gonna bury all of us man.”

Interestingly, Bobulinski reveals that the legal documents were executed in Delaware, Joe Biden’s stronghold and financial fortress, the town in which Biden has lived and represented for half of his life. Bobulinski also mentioned five new countries now drawn into the Biden’s business world, Oman, Luxembourg, France, Romania and Kazakhstan. Ukraine, China, Iraq, and Russia were already familiar.

Then came the bombshell. Over the July 4th weekend 2017, Bobulinski learned that China’s CEFC was buying 14.16 % of Rosneft, the Russian state-owned energy company and largest oil producer, in a deal estimated at over 9.1 billion dollars. CEFC was eventually unable to raise the money to acquire Rosneft. As a self-described patriot, the alarm bells were ringing for Tony Bobulinski as he sought clarity from James Gilliar as to what was going on, since no money had come through for SinoHawk from CEFC. Bobulinski realised it was “time to step back from the table”.

He learned that Patrick Ho the Former Secretary for Home Affairs in Hong Kong, who joined CEFC in 2007, had been detained on criminal charges at the American border. In a federal trial in 2018, having violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), Ho was convicted on seven counts of money laundering and bribery.

Things were going downhill fast for CEFC, and Bobulinski “reached out” to Hunter Biden in the fall of 2017, only to be told in a text from Hunter that he was now acting as the personal attorney to CEFC Chairman, Ye Jianming.

“I am also his personal counsel (we signed an attorney client engagement letter) in the US.”

– text from Hunter Biden to Bobulinski 2017

What this all adds up to is a lot of back stabbing and murky dealings that the Senate committee and the FBI will, if Trump is re-elected, have to deal with. If Biden is elected, it will all disappear into the swamp and Bobulinski will end up neck deep in the quick sand.

JOE BIDEN IS HIDING, PROTECTED BY COVID-19, MEDIA AND HIS HANDLERS

On Tuesday, Biden was briefly outed from his basement by his handlers who, realising that Trump is taking over the narrative, decided to risk a Biden appearance. He popped up in Warm Springs, Georgia. It was surreal, silent and meticulously staged.

As the Ex-Vice President took the stage he seemed to greet an imaginary person. His speech was a brilliant self-parody, his arm and hand gestures seemed to be scripted on the teleprompter and like ghosts traced the air around him and took on a life of their own, uncoordinated with his words and giving the impression of a Biden marionette. He even took credit for Trump’s ‘favoured nations executive order’ that will bring down drug prices in the New Year and with which big pharma is very unhappy. Biden declared he would dramatically lower drug prices, and no one was there to challenge him. Biden says the words and makes the gestures, but they are strangely devoid of meaning, he has become a mere shell. His cognitive gaffs and lilting gait are more apparent with each appearance, and the methods used to help prop him up will only accelerate his decline.

PAY FOR PLAY AND CORRUPTION

Biden’s probable ‘pay for play’ defrauds the American people. It is the fag end of a corrupt system embedded further into the Washington deep state by the Obama administration.

For Biden, it is the end to a long political career. Had he retired, instead of running for President, none of this corruption of soul and office might ever have seen the light of day, so we must be grateful to him and to those who persuaded him to run. Finally the American public can see the deep state for what it is and know that it exists. Whether it will be held to account is another matter. It is the rotting stench of a system that has for years forced foreign policy regime change, ruined countries and cost countless lives at home and abroad, whilst these players enriched themselves and their families for power, position and money.

As the American manufacturing base was gutted by exporting jobs to China, its IP and technology sold for a quick buck by the greedy few who sought to profit from cheap manufacturing costs, the fentanyl flooded in from China. The deep state have protected Biden and his crime-ridden family and associates long enough, the smell permeates through the Washington swamp and out into the Democrat run cities. These operatives are running for cover and attempting to hide from the scrutiny of the American people until after the November 3rd election.

The electorate have a right to know whether or not Joe Biden unleashed his son to run point man for him. The truth must be exposed and Joe Biden, his son, brother, other family members and associates must either be exonerated or held to account for their actions. After nearly 5 decades in public office, he owes that much to the American electorate before they vote in this, the most important election of the century. It will set the course for what kind of nation the US is to become, a socialist/marxist acolyte for the benefit of China, very possibly manoeuvred into place by the CCP, or a return to free market capitalism and a democratic republic under Trump who will try to complete the task he set himself and promised to give to his base, so loyal to him.

In the absence of help from the FBI and Christopher Wray, many are doing their best to expose and verify the timeline of the leaked emails, documents, videos and audio coming in from multiple sources. The evidence is damning, overwhelming. Hunter took some 411 flights with his father as Vice President of the United States under the Obama administration. According to documents obtained from US National Security Services following a Freedom of Information (FOIA) request by Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton:

“Judicial Watch announced today it received records from the U.S. Secret Service showing that, for the first five and a half years of the Obama administration, Hunter Biden traveled extensively while receiving a Secret Service protective detail. During the time period of the records provided, Hunter Biden, son of then-Vice President Joe Biden, took 411 separate domestic and international flights, including to 29 different foreign countries. He visited China five times.”

– June 26th 2020 – Judicial watch.

A similar FOIA was requested 5th Feb 2020 by Senator Charles Grassley, Chairman Committee on Finance, and Ron Johnston, Chairman Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs The requests alone are revealing:

“We write to request information about whether Hunter Biden used government-sponsored travel to help conduct private business, to include his work for Rosemont Seneca and related entities in China and Ukraine. In December of 2013, one month after Rosemont Seneca’s joint venture with Bohai Capital to form BHR, Hunter Biden reportedly flew aboard Air Force Two with then-Vice President Biden to China.

While in China, he helped arrange for Jonathan Li, CEO of Bohai Capital, to “shake hands” with Vice President Biden. Afterward, Hunter Biden met with Li for reportedly a “social meeting.”‘ After the China trip, BHR’s business license was approved.’ Then, in 2015, BHR joined with Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) to acquire Henniges, which was the “biggest Chinese investment into US automotive manufacturing assets to date.’

Countries and dates visited by Hunter Biden on either Airforce one, two, internationally include:

“The Secret Service records show that countries and territories visited by Hunter Biden, between June 2009 and May 2014, included:

Ethiopia and India on June 14-22, 2009

Argentina on September 14-17, 2009

France and Spain on November 9-13, 2009

Canada on February 12-15, 2010

Dominican Republic on February 18-22, 2010

Puerto Rico on March 20-27, 2010

China on April 6-9, 2010

Belgium, Spain, and the United Kingdom on May 5-8, 2010

UK, Egypt, Kenya, South Africa, Ascension Island, U.S. Virgin Islands on June 6-13, 2010

Denmark and South Africa on August 9-24, 2010

Hong Kong, Taiwan and China on April 16-22, 2011

Mexico on May 15-17, 2011

Colombia, France, United Arab Emirates and France again on November 1-11, 2011

UK and Russia on February 15-18, 2012

Germany, France and UK on February 1-5, 2013

UK and Ireland on March 20-22, 2013

China on June 13-15, 2013

Switzerland and Italy on July 26-August 7, 2013

Japan, China, South Korea and the Philippines on December 2-9, 2013

China and Qatar on May 7-14, 2014”

-Judicial Watch –

It has always been a stretch of the imagination to think that Hunter, accompanying his father on numerous foreign policy trips, could not have been asked by his father what he was doing there. Hunter was off leash and unchecked in those countries. How much longer can mainstream media suppress this story, it is bigger than their ideology, their egos and their bank balance. It has now become for them a matter of survival, it is a fight they have picked with the American people, the electorate must settle the argument.

The FBI kicked Hunter Biden’s laptop into the long grass and have effectively been sitting on this information for nearly a year. If the FBI can disappear this computer with all the possible ramifications to national security having been compromised at the highest level, what else are they hiding? How can the public trust them? They obviously feel there are no consequences for such obfuscation and perhaps they are right. Cleaning house two weeks before an election has proved too troublesome even for Trump, but if not now, when?

SWAMP CREATURES

What have we learned about swamp creatures since the 2016 election of Donald Trump? These creatures always accuse the accuser of the very crimes they themselves have committed, usually by means of a highly convoluted narrative involving ‘Russia’ designed to throw prosecutors and swamp dredgers off the scent. We also know that some of those prosecutors are themselves swamp creatures, making discovery and clarity even more problematic.

There are reasons why Trump’s advisors are telling him not to fire Christoper Wray, Gina Haspel and Mark Esper until after the election. A reason why Barr and Durham are not proceeding with indictments for the plot against the president, and a reason why Biden and Obama and other major players in that plot are not being questioned. Trump’s advisors will tell him he could be accused of over-reach and the pre-election news stream hijacked, derailing his campaign. Trump must never forget it was the American people that elected him, his base gave him the power on his promise to ‘drain the swamp’. It has been his most difficult task, and one that has exposed cracks into which good people have disappeared.

Trump’s only real failure as president was his lack of knowledge of the Washington swamp and just how deep it is. If re-elected, his first job will be to address the economy, continue to drain the swamp and ensure that the Constitution is upheld and the Rule of Law is applied equally to all, no matter what party they belong to or how high up they go. ‘Promises made, promises kept’.

The American people are growing impatient, they want action. The numbers and enthusiasm for Trump and the spontaneous rallies erupting around the country demonstrate that his base have his back. Bobulinski’s revelations on the inside workings and financial dealings of the Biden family may well help save the Trump presidency, but what must happen, and should already have happened, is cleaning house, that means big tech censorship, FBI, CIA and Department of Justice, all need to be held to account. The jury is out on Barr and Durham, but there is no doubt they have slow-walked any prosecutions despite promises, for their own agenda, putting huge pressure on Trump, rather than taking care of the interests of the American people.

Be under no illusion, this is a war. This is Wall Street, big business, big tech and the mainstream media against the American worker. They want to keep your wages low and your dependency high, and when you lose your home and can’t take any more, there is always the fentanyl flooding in from China to finally break you and silence you.

As New Zealand’s prime minister puts her citizens into internment camps, Italy uses tear gas on anti-lockdown protestors and Britain moves towards a police state, on the streets of Philadelphia Jewish men were pushed and abused in front of a Synagogue as opportunistic BLM rioters looted. The world holds its breath for the decision of the American people on November 3rd, so much is resting upon them and upon the strength of Trump to withstand this assault on democracy. America is the only country that can viably stand up to Chinese military aggression. This is no longer a deadly game played by the DNC, but an existential threat as China shoulders into the Western democracies. It offers its own authoritarian solutions to our problems, and many leaders and politicians around the world have already taken the bait.

“There’s a knocking at the gate. Come, come, come, come, give me your hand”. – Lady Macbeth – Shakespeare

