‘Government by decree – Covid-19 and the Constitution’: Lord Sumption

On 27 October 2020 Lord Sumption delivered the 2020 Cambridge Freshfields Lecture entitled “Government by decree – Covid-19 and the Constitution”. The disput…
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
As shown in this article, there is an agenda behind governments’ responses to the pandemic that most people are completely unaware of:
https://viableopposition.blogspot.com/2020/10/the-people-behind-world-economic-forums.html
Changes that governments have implemented, particularly to our civil rights, during the pandemic are not going away anytime soon. Our way of life has changed dramatically and our overlords will see that the world is “reset” in ways that benefit them and their insiders, despite the pronouncements that their solutions will see greater societal equality and a cleaner planet.