In lockdown Wales, books & clothes are "non-essential" items

People Prevented From Buying “Non-Essential” Items Due to LockdownProducts in supermarket covered up with plastic sheeting.

People Prevented From Buying “Non-Essential” Items Due to Lockdown

People living under new lockdown rules in Wales have been prevented from buying so-called “non-essential” items, which are being covered with plastic sheeting at supermarkets. “Non-essential items being covered up in supermarkets in Wales. Has it really come to this?” asked journalist Grant Tucker.

tinker
tinker
October 30, 2020

I am being prevented by you tube from getting my news from off you site. Am the only one experiencing this?

