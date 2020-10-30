In lockdown Wales, books & clothes are "non-essential" items

*****News Topic 127*****
People Prevented From Buying “Non-Essential” Items Due to LockdownProducts in supermarket covered up with plastic sheeting.
People Prevented From Buying “Non-Essential” Items Due to Lockdown
People living under new lockdown rules in Wales have been prevented from buying so-called “non-essential” items, which are being covered with plastic sheeting at supermarkets. “Non-essential items being covered up in supermarkets in Wales. Has it really come to this?” asked journalist Grant Tucker.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
I am being prevented by you tube from getting my news from off you site. Am the only one experiencing this?