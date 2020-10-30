in Latest, Video

NYT ANONYMOUS source, 100% hoax. STEELE source, angry girl in Cyprus

200 Views 2 Comments

NYT ANONYMOUS source is 100% hoax. STEELE source is an angry girl in Cyprus.

The Duran: Episode 720.

‘Mid-Level Douche Bag’: Miles Taylor Blasted After ‘Anonymous’ Reveal

‘Mid-Level Douche Bag’: Miles Taylor Blasted After ‘Anonymous’ Reveal

Former Department of Homeland Security chief of staff Miles Taylor, a recent CNN hire, has been branded a “two-faced liar” after coming out as Anonymous – the supposedly “senior official in the Trump administration” behind a damning New York Times opinion piece and best selling book.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

The DuranNYTSteele dossieranonymousMiles Taylor

What do you think?

1 point
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Luka-The-K9
Luka-The-K9
October 30, 2020

The guy on the left works for the CIA.

The CIA has run “mockingbird” since WW2

0
Reply
Luka-The-K9
Luka-The-K9
Reply to  Luka-The-K9
October 30, 2020

And the UK has been at the regime change and war game for at least 450 years:

UK Column News – 30th October 2020

1
Reply

In lockdown Wales, books & clothes are "non-essential" items

Nancy Pelosi: 'Biden will be president WHATEVER the END COUNT is on Election Day'