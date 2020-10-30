NYT ANONYMOUS source, 100% hoax. STEELE source, angry girl in Cyprus

NYT ANONYMOUS source is 100% hoax. STEELE source is an angry girl in Cyprus.
The Duran: Episode 720.
‘Mid-Level Douche Bag’: Miles Taylor Blasted After ‘Anonymous’ Reveal
Former Department of Homeland Security chief of staff Miles Taylor, a recent CNN hire, has been branded a “two-faced liar” after coming out as Anonymous – the supposedly “senior official in the Trump administration” behind a damning New York Times opinion piece and best selling book.
The guy on the left works for the CIA.
The CIA has run “mockingbird” since WW2
And the UK has been at the regime change and war game for at least 450 years:
