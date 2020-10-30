Nancy Pelosi: 'Biden will be president WHATEVER the END COUNT is on Election Day'

*****News Topic 128*****
Nancy Pelosi confident Biden will be president ‘whatever the end count is’ on Election Day
Nancy Pelosi confident Biden will be president ‘whatever the end count is’ on Election Day
Democrat Joe Biden will defeat US President Donald Trump and be inaugurated on Jan. 20, regardless of what the vote count on Election Day may show, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi vowed to reporters on Capitol Hill. “I feel very confident that Joe Biden will be elected president on Tuesday,” Pelosi (D-California) said through her mask at a press conference on Thursday afternoon.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
Classical narcissistic psychological disorder.