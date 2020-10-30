in Latest, Video

Nancy Pelosi: 'Biden will be president WHATEVER the END COUNT is on Election Day'

Nancy Pelosi confident Biden will be president ‘whatever the end count is’ on Election Day

Nancy Pelosi confident Biden will be president 'whatever the end count is' on Election Day

Democrat Joe Biden will defeat US President Donald Trump and be inaugurated on Jan. 20, regardless of what the vote count on Election Day may show, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi vowed to reporters on Capitol Hill. “I feel very confident that Joe Biden will be elected president on Tuesday,” Pelosi (D-California) said through her mask at a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

Luka-The-K9
Luka-The-K9
October 30, 2020

Classical narcissistic psychological disorder.

