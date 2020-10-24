in Latest, Video

Serbia & Iraq: Joe Biden’s history of regime change wars

100 Views

Serbia & Iraq: Joe Biden’s history of regime change wars.

The Duran: Episode 713.

Before The Bidens “Did” Ukraine, There Was Iraq… And Serbia

Authored by James George Jatras via The Strategic Culture Foundation, The United States approaches the November 2020 election with growing apprehension, even dread. Among the possibilities: For those who have followed events outside the United States during the past few decades, much of this sounds familiar.

Luka-The-K9
Luka-The-K9
October 24, 2020

Of course the UK was also heavily involved:

https://www.ukcolumn.org/search/node/Balkans

1
Reply
Luka-The-K9
Luka-The-K9
Reply to  Luka-The-K9
October 24, 2020

More detail here:

https://21stcenturywire.com/tag/balkans-war/

1
Reply
Luka-The-K9
Luka-The-K9
Reply to  Luka-The-K9
October 24, 2020

100 000 people were murdered by NATO.

1
Reply
Luka-The-K9
Luka-The-K9
Reply to  Luka-The-K9
October 24, 2020

Political leadership:

https://21stcenturywire.com/tag/tony-blair/

0
Reply
Luka-The-K9
Simple Truths
Simple Truths
Reply to  Luka-The-K9
October 24, 2020

Had to break up Yugoslavia to gain a few fascist-inclined new NATO members and damn the consequences. It’s what they do. You can set your watch to them.

Chris Hedges had some bozo female Croat author on his show not long ago declaring ‘We probably should take some of the responsibility for those wars ourselves.”

Gee, Ya’ think? Own up to Pavelic and the enduring consequences of his genocidal legacy, bozo Croat. Then we can talk. You too, Hedges.

1
Reply
Simple Truths
Simple Truths
Reply to  Luka-The-K9
October 24, 2020

The UK always does the US’ dirty work. They’re the Bulgars to Stalin’s USSR.

0
Reply
G2mil
G2mil
October 24, 2020

Here is an overview of the NATO war crimes in Kosovo in 1999.

0
Reply

