Lithuania’s actions can destabilize the situation in Belarus

Lithuania’s public figures are calling for a human chain, reminiscent of the 1989 Baltic Way that stretched from Vilnius to Tallinn, to show support to Belarusians. In Hong Kong, people also formed a human chain to protest against China’s interference (2019).

Several tens of thousands of people for a human chain to be formed from the Cathedral in central Vilnius to the Belarusian border.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda and ex-President Dalia Grybauskaitė also plan to take part in the event.

Such an action by the political leadership and residents of Lithuania will not lead to positive results. Moreover, a huge part of the inhabitants of Belarus, who made their choice for A. Lukashenko, today do not participate in demonstrations and protests. And everyone who is on the streets of some cities of Belarus today is far from the entire population of the country.

Therefore, Lithuania with its ardent “manifestation of solidarity” can, and apparently wants to aggravate the situation. If the Lithuanians really want tranquility and peace in neighboring Belarus, then the best thing they can do is not to meddle in the internal affairs and problems of Belarus.

