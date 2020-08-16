Belarus is on Fire thanks to the West

Presidential elections in Belarus were held on August 9. According to the results, the incumbent head of state Alexander Lukashenkа gained 80.08 percent of the vote, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya was supported by 10.09 percent.

It was absolutely clear that Lukashenkа would win the elections because of the wide support of the people.

By the way, mass unauthorized protests are taking place in Minsk and other Belarusian cities all the week after elections.

Let’s note that all protests are very organized and are very like events of 2014 in Kiev.

Considering the fact that it was Poland that called for an urgent EU summit to discuss the situation in Belarus, it is safe to say that Western countries are involved in the riots. Moreover, the leaders of the opposition left the country and moved to neighboring Lithuania.

In other words, these actions are planned and prepared by Western countries, including the United States, to destabilize the internal situation in Belarus.

At the same time, Western states declare that the elections in the Republic of Belarus are illegitimate. The West is not going to give way and will continue to influence events in Belarus. To do this, all tools are used: the media, telegram channels, political support for the opposition and protesters through statements in the media, financial support and preparation for riots.

The fact is that Germany and the United States want to cut off Russia from Europe. If Belarus, as a union state, is lost for Russia, then the Kaliningrad region will be isolated and surrounded by NATO member states. This gives the alliance indisputable advantages in case of a possible military conflict with Moscow.

That‘s why the leader of Belarus must use all the tools in order to preserve the country and prevent chaos and civil war.

It is obvious that the West will not let go of Belarus. They want to use Minsk for their geopolitical purposes under the guise of democratic principles and ideas. The only way out for Belarusians is a union state of Russia and Belarus.

