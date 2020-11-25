Largest Debt Buildup in History Has Created the Major Crisis for 2021 as Economy Weakens

source

Economic turmoil has ensued and today we see nothing but chaos. Nothing makes sense. Nothing can be explained. There are lineups for hours to get food. But for those who are employed and now fall into the 401k millionaire status, they’re unable to see what’s around them. There are always haves and have nots. Those part of the big groups, the elite, and at the bottom, it’s everyone else. Sometimes it just takes more time to shake out the many and hand over their assets to the few.

Coronavirus drives global debt to a new record high

‘Attack of the debt tsunami’: Coronavirus pushes global debt to record high LONDON – The coronavirus crisis pushed global debt levels to a new high of over $272 trillion in the third quarter, the Institute for International Finance said, as it warned of the “attack of the debt tsunami.” The institute said global debt would break new records in the coming months to reach $277 trillion by the end of the year.

global debt q3 2020.jpg (795×615)

DB debt IIF q4 2020.jpg (492×393)

EM debt IIF q4 2020.jpg (492×395)

largest debt buildup on record.jpg (564×479)

total debt 360_0.jpg (502×394)

John Malone buys hard assets like housing in bet on currency devaluation

John Malone says he’s buying hard assets like housing in bet on currency devaluation Liberty Media Chairman John Malone told CNBC that hard assets look attractive as the unprecedented coronavirus stimulus is poised to lead to a depreciation in currencies. “We’ve survived this [pandemic] because of enormous fiscal and monetary stimulus,” Malone said in an interview that aired Thursday with ” Squawk on the Street” co-host David Faber.

Fed’s Mester Says More Fiscal, Not Monetary Support, Is Needed – Bloomberg

The financial system has been seeing much investment and increased volatility. More stocks have been moving higher, especially tech stocks as [they] dominate the index. Looking at ETF’s and passive investment there is more money, debt, margin flowing in.

