Largest Debt Buildup in History Has Created the Major Crisis for 2021 as Economy Weakens

GLOBAL DEBT TSUNAMI

Economic turmoil has ensued and today we see nothing but chaos. Nothing makes sense. Nothing can be explained. There are lineups for hours to get food. But for those who are employed and now fall into the 401k millionaire status, they’re unable to see what’s around them. There are always haves and have nots. Those part of the big groups, the elite, and at the bottom, it’s everyone else. Sometimes it just takes more time to shake out the many and hand over their assets to the few.

 

Coronavirus drives global debt to a new record high

‘Attack of the debt tsunami’: Coronavirus pushes global debt to record high

LONDON – The coronavirus crisis pushed global debt levels to a new high of over $272 trillion in the third quarter, the Institute for International Finance said, as it warned of the “attack of the debt tsunami.” The institute said global debt would break new records in the coming months to reach $277 trillion by the end of the year.

global debt q3 2020.jpg (795×615)

DB debt IIF q4 2020.jpg (492×393)

EM debt IIF q4 2020.jpg (492×395)

largest debt buildup on record.jpg (564×479)

total debt 360_0.jpg (502×394)

John Malone buys hard assets like housing in bet on currency devaluation

John Malone says he’s buying hard assets like housing in bet on currency devaluation

Liberty Media Chairman John Malone told CNBC that hard assets look attractive as the unprecedented coronavirus stimulus is poised to lead to a depreciation in currencies. “We’ve survived this [pandemic] because of enormous fiscal and monetary stimulus,” Malone said in an interview that aired Thursday with ” Squawk on the Street” co-host David Faber.

Fed’s Mester Says More Fiscal, Not Monetary Support, Is Needed – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-11-19/fed-s-mester-says-more-fiscal-not-monetary-support-is-needed?srnd=premium

The financial system has been seeing much investment and increased volatility. More stocks have been moving higher, especially tech stocks as [they] dominate the index. Looking at ETF’s and passive investment there is more money, debt, margin flowing in.

# T h e  M o n e y  G P S

November 22, 2020

What Is The Money GPS? The Money GPS is a news aggregation source. It compiles data from government documents, white papers, mainstream news articles, financial reports, supranational entity reports, financial charts, and any other relevant information. The information is collected, dots are connected, and compiled into videos which tend to be around 10 minutes in length. Subjects include anything from central banks, debt, stock market analysis, and information which is specifically ALTERNATIVE to what the majority of people believe. If you are looking for stock tips or help with building your portfolio, this channel is not for you. If you… Read more »

November 22, 2020

“In your opinion, why is debt a problem? Why can’t they just pump it up forever?”

#TheMoneyGPS

