Businessman Discusses How A Security Chief at Dominion Voting Promised Antifa Members A Trump Loss

Businessman and US patriot Joe Oltmann desribes how he surepticiously came across Eric Coomer, the security chief at Dominion Voting Systems and member of Antifa, who, it is alleged, assured his fellow Antifa members that he had made sure that Trump would never win the election. Oltmann has signed an afadavit to this effect and is in touch with Trump’s legal team and members of Congress.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.