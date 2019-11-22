in Links, Latest

Jussie Smollett Demands Nigerian Bros And Cops Pay Him For Concocting Hate Crime Hoax

It’s all a big conspiracy?

Jussie Smollett, whose ham-handed hate crime hoax led to the cancellation of Empire, thinks we’re all morons.

The unemployed actor who paid his drug dealing Nigerian friends to buy MAGA hats, bleach and a rope before staging a 2am attack in “MAGA country” – also known as downtown Chicago, has demanded that the city of Chicago, the Nigerian brothers, and former police superintendent Eddie Johnson pay him for conspiring to frame him for concocting the hate crime, according to the Cook County Record.

Smollett’s case case was mysteriously quashed after Michelle Obama’s former Chief of Staff, Tina Tchen, leaned on Cook County top prosecutor Kim Foxx after a grand jury slapped Smollett with a 16 count indictment for lying to the police.

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/jussie-smollett-demands-nigerian-bros-and-cops-pay-him-concocting-hate-crime-hoax

Jussie Smollett

What do you think?

Leave a Reply

cudwieser
Guest
cudwieser

?????? Your standards are slipping Alex. It’s “ham-fisted” not “ham-handed”. Joking aside is this really a story? Even Zerohenge is having an off day to print this sort of crazy. If true this is the end of Smollett. If it’s a Poe then it’s very good one to have so many convinced.

November 22, 2019
David Bowlas
Guest
David Bowlas

Assange is in the British gulag for telling the truth on war crimes and this Smollett person is free to spout about nonsense. What an upside down world we live in!!!!!!

November 22, 2019

