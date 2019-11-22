Epstein's NY Mansion Had Secret 'Media Room' To Record Bedrooms And Bathrooms: Accuser

“What it was – was like old televisions basically, like stacked.”

A longstanding theory about Jeffrey Epstein and how he amassed over a half-billion dollars contends that he was running a high-class blackmail operation, in which powerful men were lured into having sex with underage women.

According to accuser Maria Farmer, Epstein’s New York mansion – (which was reportedly “stocked with young female “masseuses”” and “A discreet room with massage table, lubricants and, no doubt, cameras stood ready off the main lobby”) says the Manhattan home was under constant CCTV surveillance and had a “media room” on the first floor, according to an interview with CBS This Morning (via The Sun).

