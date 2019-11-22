Giuliani Explains "Massive Pay-For-Play" Soros-Ukraine Scheme Facilitated By US Diplomats

“The case is a massive pay-for-play multimillion-dollar scheme, and it is an absolute travesty of justice.”

Rudy Giuliani claims that US diplomats have been acting to further the interests of billionaire George Soros in Ukraine in what he described as a “massive pay-for-play” scheme which included falsifying evidence against President Trump.

“The anti-corruption bureau is a contradiction,” Giuliani told Glenn Beck, regarding Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU), which Joe Biden helped establish when he was the Obama administration’s point-man on Ukraine.

As a bit of background, in December of 2018, a Ukrainian court ruled that NABU director Artem Sytnyk “acted illegally” when he revealed the existence of Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort’s name to Journalist and politician Serhiy Leschenko in a “black ledger” containing off-book payments to Manafort by Ukraine’s previous administration. The ruling against Sytnyk and Leshchenko was later overturned on a technicality.

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/giuliani-explains-massive-pay-play-soros-ukraine-scheme-facilitated-us-diplomats

