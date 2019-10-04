Trump impeachment narrative relentlessly short on facts [Video]

Ah, yes, another article about the Compleat and Greatest Yet Attempt to Remove President Trump from Office Impeachment Extravaganza. To watch the US media outlets, notably Fox News, Drudge Report and CNN, the narratives appear to be set in place with each side trying to dig in to its position at a pitch we actually have not seen before. Russiagate was bad, but this is far more irrational, and unfortunately, there are signs of this irrationality manifest on both sides of the argument.

It seems best not to delve into the weeds of “who says what” about this and that fact or speculation regarding this present situation, but rather to pause and collect what we know, and what we don’t know in one convenient place. That work is pretty simple:

What we know

President Trump made a phone call to President Volodomyr Zelensky of Ukraine (another populist newbie to the world stage) and the call was mutually friendly, congratulatory and the two leader share similar interests with regard to corruption. In that call, the American President asked for Mr. Zelensky to try to investigate the corruption of previous Ukrainian politicians and one Vice President Joe Biden, as well as to look into the origins of Crowdstrike and some of the seed material that later came to its fruition in the “Steele Dossier”, the opposition research document dishonestly used in the US FISA courts to gain warrants to surveil Americans in hopes of finding some dirt on Candidate Trump.

What is known very precisely is the text of that conversation, recorded with a very high level of accuracy by transcribers listening in on the call as is regular procedure. There is no pressure in the call for anyone to do anything; in fact, Trump’s request is met with enthusiastic interest by Mr. Zelensky who promises that the investigation his government does will be open and candid.

This is the crux of the impeachment outburst. It is interesting because it is not President Trump who said that the investigations would be open and candid – it was Zelensky. Nevertheless, this is what set the whole thing off.

But before we get into the weeds, lets continue with the facts list.

Oh, wait. There isn’t anything else. Now we get into hearsay and conjecture.

Hearsay and conjecture

This comprises the majority of the fuel for the outrage from the Anti-Trump globalists (not all of them are Democrats!) and the fierceness of the President and his supporters in defense. As everyone already knows, a “whistleblower” reported that he or she heard from sources “close to the President” that he was involved in an attempted strong-arm attempt with the Ukrainian President to get him to give him dirt on Joe Biden or else (as later started to be said), the President was not going to give Ukraine aid money.

It apparently is true that the President asked for the money not to be sent. But there is no reference to any such matter in the phone call, and the President maintains that it was a pause to make sure that money sent to Ukraine would not go to the wrong people. This is not included in the Known Facts part of this piece though, because there is no documentation affirming it like there is of this phone call.

All the rest has exploded into life. For the globalist left, their spin on this was very well represented by Rep. Adam Schiff’s (the great driver in the new UkraineGate extravaganza) “parody” of the conversation that the two presidents had. You can see that in this video below:

This is not a parody at all. Note that Adam characterises this call as a shakedown, without qualification. For Schiff, this is what this has to be.

Most of the Impeach crowd has gathered itself around this theme.

Great strategy of the Left – imply that President Trump’s ferocity shows him being “out of control.”

President Trump’s response is fierce as usual, with his attorney Rudy Giuliani actually outdoing the President in terms of fierce, almost manic, interviews on TV hits on Fox. But the left is trying to shut Rudy out as exemplified by Joe Biden’s own campaign as it tried to get TV station to refuse to grant Rudy Giuliani interviews.

In all this, of course President Trump is very assertive to defend himself, even using some expletive language in one of his tweets in outrage:

This prompted a lot of anti-Trumpers to suggest that he is out of control.

However, there is another side to it. The nature of how we debate and how we interrogate has changed from investigation with an open mind to whatever the answer may be to some sort of adult-age version of high-school peer pressure, where no answer is acceptable except the answer that is demanded.

Adults are held responsible for dealing in truth. Or maybe we ought to say, they used to be.

But now the basic fact of both the Trump-Zelensky phone transcript which says what it says, and the freely stated affirmation that there was no pressure placed on Mr. Zelensky by the President at any time creates a unique problem. They both say there was no problem, but the media and the establishment will not listen. There really is a problem despite what the two people at the center of the discussion say.

With bullies, the victim of the bully has two apparent options – fight and lose miserably, getting severely hurt in the process, or give in and give the bully what he or she wants. I propose that the establishment is using similar tactics against President Trump and, amazingly, even against President Zelensky.

One outraged American even spoke about this on Rush Limbaugh’s program on Wednesday, noting that this is actually an attack against regular American citizens.

And why?

Well, remember that statement we noted in the Known Facts section of this piece? The fact that Trump and Zelensky are committed to working together to expose the level of corruption in Ukraine is potentially devastating to globalists, because it exposes Joe Biden and his liberal advance of the globalist agenda.

It is devastating to neo-cons, because Ukraine was America’s thumb in Russia’s eye, and even though Mr. Zelensky is no lover of Russia, he is also an eminently practical man and knows that there has to be a way to solve the problems between his country and the Russian Federation, and that there needs to be some constructive action taken to settle the conflicts in the Donbass and, in all likelihood, an acceptance that Crimea is Russian territory, though speculatively speaking, there probably needs to be some special status accorded this region. None of these rank high on the neo-con want list either.

It is further devastating to the American media establishment, because exposure of the real nature of corruption in China and Ukraine with Biden would force them to admit they have been covering all this from the wrong angle for years – and it would also force them to at least a tacit acknowledgment of why.

So because of so many powerful losers (the whole gang is in on this, including George Soros), all standing to lose together, the attack against President Trump is far fiercer than any we have yet seen.

President Trump is not perfect. But he is anti-globalist and he is effective at creating change, and these two facts have the entire elite of the world arrayed against him.

It is no small wonder that the struggle is so fierce.