What Kind Of Racist Are You?

Between 1980 and 1989, the word racist appears in the NewsBank database 29, 360 times. Between 1990 and 1999, it appears 196, 782 times. Between 2000 and 2009, it appears 383, 519 times. Finally, between 2010 and 2019, it appears a staggering 913, 811 times.

NewsBank is a fluid medium that is constantly updated, including some older entries. Currently it contains very little before about 1965, but the above should be instrumental in indicating the real race problem in the United States and worldwide. However the word racist (and declensions thereof) is defined, it is inconceivable that this problem, whatever it is, has grown exponentially worse over the past forty and more years. What has grown worse is the number of people making a living out of “fighting” it.

Racism is also said to come in many forms. In his 1995 book The End Of RACISM, Dinesh D’Souza identifies the following forms of racism to start with:

Malignant racism – obviously the worse kind. The kind experienced by Jussie Smollett when he was attacked by two imaginary Trump supporters.

Kinetic racism which is said to manifest itself “by non-verbal means” – the kind that would have been experienced by Jussie Smollett if those two imaginary Trump supporters hadn’t shouted “Empire!” and “This MAGA country!” before they attacked him.

Blatant racism – either or both of the above.

Intentional racism – ditto.

Dominative racism – as practiced in the American Deep South.

Aversive racism – as practiced in the North.

Covert racism – hmm, this is a tricky one. Using racial epithets when no one is around, perhaps?

Process racism which refers to procedures that generate “racially disparate outcomes” whatever they may be, but for Heaven’s sake don’t mention IQ tests.

Metaracism – racism which has been generated by modern technology. CCTV cameras perhaps, including those that caught the two imaginary Trump supporters who attacked Jussie Smollett.

One more from the D’Souza list will suffice:

Cultural racism – “A bigoted preference for one’s own culture”, in particular preferring to live in a centrally heated/air conditioned house with running water as opposed to a mud hut.

In recent years, a new form of racism called cultural appropriation has been identified. Presumably this means preferring to live in a mud hut rather than in a centrally heated/air conditioned house with running water. For some reason that type of cultural appropriation doesn’t count when reversed.

You’ve probably heard of a book called White Fragility by the American author Robin DiAngelo, but did you know she’d written a follow up called Nice Racism? That’s right, you don’t have to be nasty to be racist, in fact you don’t even have to be white because there are organisations like the Nation Of Islam which preach black supremacism, and more importantly black economic empowerment, which is the real reason its leader the charismatic Louis Farrakhan gets bad press when he gets any press at all.

So what kind of racist are you, or like most people do you simply wish to be let alone?

