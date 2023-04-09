The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Eric Zuesse

A good example of ‘justice’ in today’s police-state America is the Texas case that became big nationwide on Friday April 7th when the Austin Chronicle headlined “Might Have to Kill a Few People”, and sub-headed “And other texts that suggest Daniel Perry intended to commit murder at a Black Lives Matter demonstration,” and then the reporter Brant Bingamon opened:

The murder trial of Army Sgt. Daniel Per­ry for the killing of Black Lives Matter protester Garrett Foster is halfway over. The trial – District Attorney José Garza’s most important prosecution to date – began on March 27 and has so far provided little new information about the killing. But prosecutors have developed a fuller picture of Perry’s intention and possible premeditation by showing the depth of the hatred he harbored for BLM demonstrators protesting police violence in the summer of 2020.

Two months into those protests, on Sat­ur­day, July 25, 2020, Perry, a sergeant stationed at Fort Hood and working as a rideshare driver in Austin, accelerated his car into a crowd of protesters at the corner of Fourth Street and Congress Avenue. Garrett Foster, a 28-year-old Air Force veteran openly carrying an AK-47 across his chest, approached the car. The driver’s side window opened and Perry shot Foster four times in the chest and abdomen. Perry turned himself in to Austin police seconds later, claiming he’d shot in self-defense after Foster raised the barrel of his gun. Austin Police Department officers questioned Perry and let him go.

Bingamon continued:

The testimony confirming Perry’s anger toward protesters came on the third day of the trial as prosecutors displayed text messages and social media comments showing that he thought about killing them. “I might have to kill a few people on my way to work, they are rioting outside my apartment complex,” Perry wrote to a friend in June of 2020. “I might go to Dallas to shoot looters,” he wrote on another occasion. Perry also encouraged violence in a variety of social media posts.

In addition, Perry speculated about how he might get away with such a killing – by claiming self-defense, as he is now doing. Prosecutors presented a Facebook Messen­ger chat between Perry and a friend, Michael Holcomb, which occurred two weeks before he shot Foster. In it, Perry argued that shooting protesters was legal if it was in self-defense. Holcomb, who was called to the stand Wednesday afternoon, seemed to try to talk Perry down. “Aren’t you a CDL [Commercial Drivers License allowing concealed carry] holder too?” he asked, referring to the men’s licenses to carry concealed handguns. “We went through the same training … Shooting after creating an event where you have to shoot, is not a good shoot.”

Later on April 7th, the newspaper bannered “Jury Finds Daniel Perry Guilty of Murdering Black Lives Matter Protester: Texts expressing his murder fantasies were critical to prosecution”, and opened by saying, “The jury in the Daniel Perry murder trial returned its verdict Friday afternoon, April 7, declaring the active-duty Army sergeant guilty of the murder of Black Lives Matter protester Garrett Foster. He will be sentenced on Tuesday.”

On the Republican billionaire Rupert Murdoch’s Fox News Channel, his employee Tucker Carlson headlined “ARMY SGT CONVICTED FOR ACT OF SELF-DEFENSE”.

The Democratic billionaires’ Yahoo News site headlined on April 8th “[Republlican] Gov. Greg Abbott announces he will push to pardon Daniel Perry who was convicted of murder” and reported that:

Less than 24 hours after a jury in Austin found Daniel Perry guilty of shooting to death a protester, Gov. Greg Abbott announced on social media Saturday that he would pardon the convicted killer as soon as a request “hits my desk.”

The unprecedented effort, which Abbott announced to his 1 million followers on Twitter, came as Abbott faced growing calls from national conservative figures such as Fox News host Tucker Carlson and Kyle Rittenhouse, who was acquitted in the shooting deaths of two Wisconsin protesters in 2020, to act to urgently undo the conviction.

“Texas has one of the strongest ‘Stand your ground’ laws of self-defense that cannot be nullified by a jury or progressive district attorney,” Abbott said in a statement. “I will work as swiftly as Texas law allows regarding the pardon of Sgt. Perry.”

The populist Republican financial news site Zero Hedge had headlined earlier on that same day, “Will Texas Governor Pardon Army Sergeant Sandbagged By Soros DA In Self-Defense Shooting?”, and opened:

A jury in Travis County, Texas found Army Sgt. Daniel Perry, 33, guilty of murder on Friday, nearly three years after he shot a BLM protester who had a history of threatening people with rifles, after a Soros-funded DA withheld nearly 100 pages of exculpatory evidence from the grand jury according to the lead investigator in the case.

While driving for Uber, Perry shot protester Garrett Foster during a July 2020 protest in downtown Austin, after Foster and other protesters surrounded his car. After Foster raised his rifle at Perry, the Army Sergeant shot and killed Foster, then called the police to report what happened.

Perry told police he shot in self-defense, which both the Austin police department and the lead detective in the case agreed with – concluding it was justifiable homicide.

Then, Soros DA Jose Garza stepped in and instructed lead detective David Fugitt “to remove exculpatory information that I had intended to present to the grand jury during my testimony.”

That news-report featured two tweets:

Sounds messed up

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 7, 2023

I urge everyone to call the Texas board of pardons and paroles and put pressure on them to do the right thing and set Sgt. Perry free. 512-406-5452 pic.twitter.com/k7ME5J8ErX

— Kyle Rittenhouse (@ThisIsKyleR) April 8, 2023

Musk is a libertarian Republican billionaire who pretends to be nonpartisan but, as the majority owner of Twitter, has replaced its prior Democratic billionaires’ censorship by his own censorship. His “messed up” is the type of noncommittal ‘criticism’ that is his normal style of saying nothing in order to be inscrutable and to seem to fools to be deeply insightful instead of merely manipulative.

Kyle Rittenhouse is a White who actually HAD (unlike Daniel Perry) innocently acted in self-defense and shot to death another White (again unlike Perry) who had been participating in a Black Lives Matter riot, and Rittenhouse was ruled innocent (and actually WAS innocent, on authentic self-defense grounds) by a jury but was widely propagandized-against as having instead been guilty (and that jury was widely criticized for its having rendered actually the correct verdict), by Democratic billionaires’ media, as-if he had been a racist White who had murdered a black man (or else a pro-Black-Lives-Matter White — but those ’news’-media smudged-over this question so as to deceive the audience about it).

Whereas we have Democratic billionaires who propagandize liberals to think that the problem in America is Whites against Blacks, we have Republican billionaires who propagandize conservatives to think that the problem in America is Blacks against Whites.

And, all the while, the billionaires are actually in control of the Government and of its major ‘news’-media, so that Americans will continue (and increasingly) to fight against each other, instead of to fight against and have a revolution to overthrow and replace their actual oppressors (the billionaires who control the Government) who fool them in this way and thereby continue to remain in control by means of such “manufactured consent,” which is carefully engineered consent, or ‘democracy’ instead of representing the public (rather than representing only the nation’s super-rich as now is the case).

