How Bigotry Weakens a Country

Eric Zuesse

One of the most profoundly revealing Web-pages is https://news.gallup.com/poll/1642/russia.aspx, which shows how remarkably fast the public’s opinion of a foreign country — in that case, of Americans’ opinions of both Russia (at here) and also China (at here) — change when a Government’s and its ‘news’ (or propaganda) media change their terminologies and slant regarding a foreign country: once U.S. President Barack Obama came into office in 2009 and he and his Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2010 tried to get Ukraine’s newly and democratically elected President Viktor Yanukovych to bring his country into the EU as a steppingstone into America’s NATO military alliance against Ukraine’s next-door-neighbor Russia so that America can place its missiles there against Moscow 300 miles away, and both Obama and Clinton failed to persuade him, Obama and Clinton started in June 2011 planning a coup to achieve it, and this coup started being organized in the U.S. Embassy in Kiev on 1 March 2013, and it culminated in February 2014 and promptly turned the Ukrainian public from fearing NATO, to instead fearing Russia — see the next paragraph here for the documentation on this:

During 2003-2009, only around 20% of Ukrainians had wanted NATO membership, while around 55% opposed it. In 2010, Gallup found that whereas 17% of Ukrainians considered NATO to mean “protection of your country,” 40% said it’s “a threat to your country.” Ukrainians predominantly saw NATO as an enemy, not a friend. But after Obama’s February 2014 coup in Ukraine, “Ukraine’s NATO membership would get 53.4% of the votes, one third of Ukrainians (33.6%) would oppose it.” However, afterward, the support averaged around 45% — still over twice as high as had been the case prior to the coup. Ukrainians became switched regarding that matter, favoring NATO instead of opposing it, because the billionaires who fund the winning political candidates and who control the media in the U.S. and in Ukraine had propagandized there heavily after the coup, and those governments and media have been portraying Russia as being Ukraine’s enemy, and America and the EU and NATO (which, prior to the coup, were viewed by Ukrainians as being their enemy) as being instead Ukraine’s friends. So: Ukrainians, after the U.S. coup, wanted to join the EU, and join NATO. On 24 February 2022 Russia invaded Ukraine to prevent that from happening. (America would have invaded Cuba to stop it from happening in the Cuban Missile Crisis but Krushchev wasn’t as favorable toward a WW III as Biden is; so, it’s as-if Khrushchev had instead refused JFK’s offer, now that the shoe is on the other foot.)

And, as you can see from https://news.gallup.com/poll/1642/russia.aspx, Americans’ opinions of Russia skyrocketed toward “enemy” right after 2014; and Americans’ opinions of China skyrocketed toward “enemy” right after Trump targeted China as ‘the enemy’ in 2018. (I discussed the phenomenon of that malleability of public opinion, previously under “What U.S.-&-Allied ‘News’-Media Refuse to Publish”, and “Information-Management in the U.S. Dictatorship”.)

Public opinions are malleable, in any dictatorship. Public opinions result from propaganda, and the propaganda results from the Government and its ‘news’-media because both the successful politicians and the ‘news’-media are owned-controlled by the aristocracy — the billionaires — who benefit from those changes in public opinion because those changes are serving the collective desires of that aristocracy — NOT of the public (who are instead being manipulated, not actually controlling the Government and its ‘news’-media, but controlled by the Government and its ‘news’-media).

Bigotries are engineered within a culture, by the individuals who control it; and this happens both within countries and — if a country is the center or leader of an empire (which controls its colonies) — within entire empires. It serves the interests of the individuals who control the country (or empire), and can even get the country or empire to invade other countries or empires and thereby to spread the rule by its “elite” or “aristocracy” or “theocracy” (whatever is the ruling class there) abroad and, so as to increase that empire (which billionaires naturally want to do — they want to control more and more).

The world’s future will be led from its largest continent, EurAsia, but the U.S. Government (the current empire, with its many ‘allies’ or vassal-nations or colonies, all controlled by America’s aristocracy, its billionaires) is pushing its pedal to the metal in order to intensify its campaign ever since 1945 to prevent that diminution of empire from happening, and America does this by having its European vassal nations (or ‘allies’) replace the Soviet-era Iron Curtain that had separated them from the EurAsian U.S.S.R., and building instead an Iron Wall of economic sanctions and NATO expansion, to separate Europe itself from Europe’s own largest and most populous and resources-rich nation, EurAsia’s Russia — which nation, even in ONLY its European part, is larger, and more populous, and richer in resources, than is ALL THE REST OF EUROPE put together. (In fact: no European country is among the world’s ten most-rich in natural resources, except for Russia, which in that category is #1 worldwide. All the rest of Europe is a natural-resources desert. America’s billionaires know that if ever the artificial wall they’ve built since 1945 to keep Russia OUT of Europe were to fall, then EurAsia would dwarf America in every way — it wouldn’t be like the EU, which was created by the CIA.)

Similarly, the U.S. is driving its purely Asian vassal-nations to separate themselves from purely Asia’s largest and most populous and resources-rich nation, which is China. America is advancing a two-front World War III, which hasn’t yet become a nuclear war but is constantly getting closer to becoming that.

America’s foreign policies are driven by two things: an obsession to rule the entire world, and a strategy to do that by producing increased fear against the two EurAsian nations which will replace U.S. imperial control and maybe even eliminate imperialism itself: Russia and China (both of which are on the EurAsian continent, which America is not). THAT is — those two goals are — to be achieved by the Iron Wall which America is building, in order to drive apart and weaken its competitors (Russia and China) — which, in Washington’s zero-sum-game obsession to further extend its empire to include EVERY nation, entails a U.S.-controlled world, even if the only way to win control over the world will ultimately be by a nuclear-holocaust World War III against both Russia and China.

This is the reason why America has 900 foreign military bases (in addition to the 745 that are inside the U.S.), and why America spends as much on its military as do all other nations combined. It needs to do this in order to achieve its ultimate goal of controlling the entire world — each and every nation.

Also: in order for the thousand or so billionaires who own controlling interests in all of America’s international corporations to be able to get their Government to do this, they have turned their nation into the worlds’s largest police-state and the nation that has the world’s highest percentage of its people living in prisons. So, the billionaire-controlled U.S. Government, which oppresses and hates a higher percentage of people both within and outside its borders than does any other nation, is determined not only to retain but to increase its oppression and to push its pedal to the metal, up to and including nuclear holocaust, if necessary, in order to achieve its objective, which is all-encompassing global hegemony.

Here is how the world’s most respected person, the Nobel Peace Prize winner Barack Obama, expressed this objective in euphemistic terms, as America’s President, when addressing America’s future generals on 28 May 2014:

The United States is and remains the one indispensable nation. That has been true for the century passed and it will be true for the century to come. … Russia’s aggression toward former Soviet states unnerves capitals in Europe, while China’s economic rise and military reach worries its neighbors. From Brazil to India, rising middle classes compete with us, and governments seek a greater say in global forums. … It will be your generation’s task to respond to this new world.

Every other nation is “dispensable” — ONLY his nation, America is not. And he was so successful that not only is he still enormously respected around the world, but he was able to start WW III against Russia, and his V.P. Joe Biden is now his successor and is accelerating America’s war against not only Russia but also China.

The key here is that the thousand or so billionaires who control the U.S. Government are weakening and destroying the rest of the world by playing upon and exploiting every type of bigotry in order to produce so much dissension (not against themselves but against others) throughout that zero-sum world they rule, as to keep themselves in control over it. “Divide and rule” is the ancient slogan by the aristocrats, and it works. But, internally, from the standpoint of any country’s citizenry, it weakens every country. See this, for example. Imperialism destroys countries. It destroyed Ukraine in 2014; it threatens to destroy Taiwan soon; it benefits ONLY the imperialists. And it creates and sustains bigotries, which tear a society apart and produce catastrophic wars.

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s new book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.

