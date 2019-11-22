in Latest, Video

Sweden drops Assange investigation, paving way for U.S. extradition (Video)

The Duran Quick Take: Episode 379.

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss the reasons behind Sweden’s decision to close its rape investigation into Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.

Swedish prosecutors said that the evidence against him is not strong enough for an indictment, but the real reason to drop the investigation may be to facilitate the U.S. extradition of Assange.

Via Zerohedge…

Sweden has closed its rape investigation into Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, saying that the evidence against him is not strong enough for an indictment.

While all investigative steps have been taken in the case, including additional interviews with Assange, the evidence does not prove he committed a criminal act according to the prosecutor.

The Prosecution Authority added that oral testimony in the case had “weakened,” which is natural over time. The decision can be appealed.

Sweden had previously dropped the case against Assange in May of 2017, announcing that “Given that all options for moving the investigation forward are now exhausted, it appears that — in light of the views expressed by the supreme court on the proportionality of arresting someone in absentia — it is no longer proportional to maintain the decision to remand Julian Assange in his absence”

Then, after two years prosecutors revived their inquiry into Assange following his ouster from the embassy. At the time, Wikileaks editor-in-chief Kristinn Hrafnsson accused Sweden of bowing to external pressure, saying “there has been considerable political pressure on Sweden to reopen their investigation, but there has always been political pressure surrounding this case.”

Assange avoided extradition to Sweden for seven years after he sought refuge at the Ecuadorian embassy in London in 2012. The 48-yaer-old publisher was kicked out in May, and was sentenced to 50 weeks in jail for breaching his bail conditions. He is currently being held at Belmarsh prison in London, where he faces extradition to the United States on 17 charges related to his work obtaining top-secret US national security information. He faces up to 175 years in prison if convicted.

cudwieser
Guest
cudwieser

By rights the whole case needs dropped and Jullian freed. If the US still want to press the matter they need to reassert their claim to extradition officially and publically instead of trying to piggy-back a bogus charge.

November 22, 2019
Sally Snyder
Guest
Sally Snyder

As shown in this article, back in 2009, WikiLeaks released a fascinating document that clearly shows how the United Kingdom government should deal with groups or individuals that expose government secrets:

https://viableopposition.blogspot.com/2019/08/the-existential-threat-of-investigative.html

The last thing that governments around the world want is for the light to shine on their secret activities, secrets which are under threat from investigative journalists and organizations like WikiLeaks.

November 22, 2019
jmg
Guest
jmg

About what happened in Sweden and UK, there is this good 2012 video explaining it in much detail. Clearly, it was a classic entrapment by assets of Western intelligence agencies:

The Wikileaks, Julian Assange Diplomatic Standoff

November 22, 2019
oldandjaded
Member
oldandjaded

I’m sure that while he is being tortured in Guantanamo, he can take comfort in the knowledge that he has been “cleared” of rape charges that never had even a shred of credibility in the first place, and were a blatantly transparent part of the mechanism that put him there? So I guess that’s plus??

Frankly, I think that pales in contrast to the self-knowledge that he is a martyr to the cause of truth in journalism.

November 22, 2019
David Bowlas
Guest
David Bowlas

Sweden has proven itself gutless in many ways and this is just one of them.

November 22, 2019
cudwieser
Guest
cudwieser

Don’t excuse them. They’re just as complicit. They aren’t exactly a shy bunch.

November 22, 2019
oldandjaded
Member
oldandjaded

To imply that Barr cannot use Assange’s testimony due to his mental state is EXTREMELY disingenuous. If Barr genuinely wanted to use Assange’s testimony, all he has to do is instruct the thugs at MI6 to discontinue the MK-Ultra program they are running on Assange.
To try to provide cover for Barr, and by extension Trumps total disinterest in intervening in this disgusting travesty of justice by this method is shameful. I am very disappointed in the Duran, I expected better from you.

November 22, 2019
Nationalist > Communist China
Guest
Nationalist > Communist China

Sweden is full of progressive, feminist, mentally ill, SJW cucks.

November 22, 2019

